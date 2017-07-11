 Republican-led US Senate overrides Trump veto for first time | News | DW | 01.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Republican-led US Senate overrides Trump veto for first time

The US Congress has dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow in his last days in office with the Senate voting overwhelmingly to override his veto of a defense spending bill.

The Capitol in Washington DC

President Donald Trump's veto of a defense spending bill has been overridden by Congress

The US Senate on Friday easily secured the two-thirds majority needed to override President Donald Trump's veto of a bill on defense spending, the first time it has done so in the outgoing president's nearly four years in office.

The Senate, led by Trump's Republicans, followed the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives' lead on Monday, passing the measure with a vote of 81-13.

The Senate vote during a rare New Year's Day session is a humiliating blow for Trump, who has only 20 days to go before leaving office.

Under US law, a presidential veto can be overridden if the bill in question is supported by a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress.

Trump has been at odds with his fellow Republican lawmakers since he lost re-election in November after most of them failed to back his unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud or support his call for bigger COVID-19 relief payments.

The president had refused to sign the defense spending bill. worth $750 billion (€617 billion) into law because it did not repeal certain legal protections for social media platforms and did contain a provision for rechristening military bases named for generals who led the troops of the Confederacy, the alliance of the pro-slavery southern states, during the Civil War.

More to follow.

tj/rc (Reuters, dpa)

Advertisement