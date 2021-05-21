Berlin's Re:publica has become one of the world's most important digital conferences. The three-day event in Berlin draws thousands of people each year.

Since it first took place in 2007the event in the German capital has drawn a growing crowd for debates and collaboration. One of Re:publica's hightlights is the annual announcement of DW's "The Bobs" winner, to reward the best of online activism. This page shows all DW Content on Re:publica.