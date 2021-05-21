Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Re:publica

Berlin's Re:publica has become one of the world's most important digital conferences. The three-day event in Berlin draws thousands of people each year.

Since it first took place in 2007the event in the German capital has drawn a growing crowd for debates and collaboration. One of Re:publica's hightlights is the annual announcement of DW's "The Bobs" winner, to reward the best of online activism. This page shows all DW Content on Re:publica.

This photograph taken on September 28, 2017, shows a smartphone being operated in front of GAFA logos (acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon web giants) as background in Hédé-Bazouges, western France. / AFP PHOTO / Damien MEYER (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

All eyes on Big Tech as pandemic profits soar 21.05.2021

The coronavirus crisis has made the world’s tech giants bigger than ever. They need to live up to that responsibility, speakers at this year's re:publica conference said.

06.05.2019, Berlin: Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier spricht auf der Internetkonferenz re:publica. Die Konferenz der Netzszene findet vom 06.05-08.05.2019 statt. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German President Steinmeier calls out 'toxic' social media debates 06.05.2019

At the re:publica digital conference in Berlin, German President Frank Walter Steinmeier called out social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for political debates that "so often tend to be toxic."
Ghana Accra - re:publica Konferenz Poster

Re:publica digital conference premieres in Africa 14.12.2018

One of Europe's most important events on digitalization has moved to Africa this year. Digital activists, politicians, entrepreneurs and scientists are meeting in Accra, Ghana.
02.05.2018, Berlin: Die US-amerikanische Whistleblowerin Chelsea Manning kommt zur Internetkonferenz re:publica. Die Konferenz über die digitale Gesellschaft findet gemeinsam mit der Media Convention statt. Motto in diesem Jahr ist POP. Foto: Jens Kalaene/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Re:publica 2018: giving 'power to the people' online 03.05.2018

Europe's largest conference for digital culture is taking place in Berlin for the 12th time. Whistleblower Chelsea Manning is one of the event's guests discussing the threats and the challenges we are currently facing.

Deutschland Republica 2017 | Eingang (DW/C. Potts)

Re:publica media convention stands up to hate speech 09.05.2017

For three days in Berlin, more than 8,000 people will participate in the re:publica convention. From "friendly Trump" to virtual reality, DW took a look at what the future might hold for media and the digital world.
re:publica Konferenz 2016 Copyright: DW/M. Rohwer-Kahlmann

Internet show re:publica rocks Berlin 02.05.2016

Once again, the re:publica in Berlin has opened its doors to visitors from across the globe. DW's Malte Rohwer-Kahlmann was on the ground for us to report from the Internet event in its 10th year.
7. 1. 2015 Wistleblower Edward Snowden ist am 07.01.2015 in Hamburg bei einer Pressevorführung der NDR-Dokumentation Schlachtfeld Internet - Wenn das Netz zur Waffe wird auf einer Video-Leinwand zu sehen. Foto: Christian Charisius/dpa (zu dpa Erdnussbutter und Museumsbesuch: Snowdens heimliches Leben in Moskau vom 01.12.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (C): picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius

Digital's influence on our lives at 10th Re:publica 02.05.2016

The tenth annual Re:publica conference opens in Berlin today (2.5.2016) with nearly 850 guest speakers covering media, technology and digital lifestyle topics filling the packed agenda.
Auf dem Bild: RP TOP - re:publica is supposedly the biggest conference on digital issues and society in Europe Foto: Janelle Dumalaon / DW am 6.5.2015 in Berlin

Re:publica highlights new work order 06.05.2015

Crowdsourcing, connected workspaces and flexible hours - technology is changing the way we work. DW's Janelle Dumalaon visited this year's re:publica in Berlin to see how Germany's mid-sized firms are coping.
re:publica 2013 Tag 2 – Innenhof. Die re:publica ist eine Blogger-Konferenz, die in Berlin stattfindet. User: re:publica 2014, Mitglied seit 2009 Aufgenommen am 7. Mai 2013 Nikon D4 662 Aufrufe https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.de

re:publica 2014: digital natives summit to tackle surveillance and online freedoms 05.05.2014

Berlin's re:publica has become one of the world's most important digital conferences. The three-day event is expected to draw 5,000 people for debates and collaboration.
***Das Pressebild darf nur in Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film verwendet werden*** MONUMENTS MEN - UNGEWÖHNLICHE HELDEN Originaltitel:The Monuments Men Kinostart (Deutschland):23.01.2014 Szenenbild 05 Bild-ID: DF-01071 © 2013 Twentieth Century Fox James Granger (Matt Damon) und Frank Stokes (George Clooney) Dieses Bild ist für Print und Online-Platzierungen freigegeben.

From George Clooney to Ai Weiwei, 2014 is a year of culture in Germany 03.01.2014

The 100th anniversary of the start of World War I is in the spotlight this year, but there's plenty more to fill Europe's cultural calendars. DW presents the highlights, from Hollywood to modern art.
DW-Panel über Blogging und tweeting in Asia. V.l.n.r.: Ravish Kumar (Indien), Hu Yong (China) Ziphora Robina (DW) und Shahidul Alam (Bangladesh). Aufegnommen am 8.Mai 2013 während der Bloggerkonferenz re:publica in Berlin. Foto DW/silke wünsch

Trio of bloggers recounts perils of writing in Asia 10.05.2013

What's it like to blog in Asia? It depends where you are: in high-tech India, most people remain offline; China's Internet is heavily monitored; and death threats are made against bloggers in Bangladesh.
Das T als Symbol der Telekom steht auf dem Archivbild vom 28.10.1996 neben einem Sendemast mit Antennenanlagen des Unternehmens im brandenburgischen Beeskow. Die Deutsche Telekom AG legt heute (13.5.1997) in Bonn die erste Bilanz nach dem Börsengang vor knapp einem halben Jahr vor. dpa COLORplus

Deutsche Telekom ups profit despite lower revenues 08.05.2013

Deutsche Telekom has announced first-quarter results that indicate the German telecommunications giant has increased its profitability. The company also defended a data throttling plan at an internet conference.
Beschreibung: Yoani Sánchez aus Kuba gewann 2008 den DW-Award für das beste Blog, den sie jedoch nie entgegennehmen konnte. Bei der re:publica 2013 in Berlin gibt sie ein Interview. Fotos: DW Die Fotos hat DW-Redakteurin Silke Wünsch auf der re:publica gemacht und uns das Recht zur kostenfreien Nutzung übertragen.

Cuban blogger Sanchez battles censorship 07.05.2013

Yoani Sanchez won the prize for Best Blog at The Bobs awards in 2008, but she wasn't allowed to collect her trophy. Now, she is on a world tour talking about how to overcome censorship, and stopped by at re:publica.
In den Pausen zieht es die Leute nach draußen in die Sonne. Hier auf dem Innenhof der Station in Berlin. Copyright: iStockphoto I re:publica 2012 Quelle: flickr.com via Silke Wünsch, DW Kultur Berlin

Online masses flock to re:publica 13 conference 05.05.2013

Over the past few years, the re:publica conference developed into a meeting of bloggers, activists, researches and others interested in the potential of what the Internet has to offer.
Medicarestand Der AARP, der amerikanischen Interessenverbandes der Senioren, der überparteilich ist, aber Medicare, die Krankenversicherung für Senioren, erhalten will, betreibt eine entsprechende Aufklärungskampagne - Joe Motta, Mitte, engagiert sich für den Erhalt von Medicare, Michelle Cyr (2. von rechts) vom AARP Florida

Florida county points to outcome of US election 22.10.2012

Hillsborough County is a swing district in the swing state of Florida. Both Democrats and Republicans are sure that they will win. But party affiliation does not necessarily decide how Floridians ultimately vote.
The Facebook’s stand installed near the 'Caravan of Freedom', in the government’s square in Tunis, Tunisia on January 28, 2011. In this stand the people take into account the requests, testimonies and documents of the inhabitants of the western south on theirs situations, the exactions of the police force and other.It s' a team of Facebook’s members and bloggers associated for some with 76 Tunisian members of Anonymous the morning with the 6th day of the 'Caravan of Freedom' on the Government’s square. Photo by Nicolas Fauque/ABACAPRESS.COM

Has the Arab Facebook revolution lost steam? 04.05.2012

Are social media and the Internet as relevant today in Arab countries as they were at the height of anti-government protests? Online activists spoke out on the issue and more at the Berlin blogger conference re:publica.
Show more articles