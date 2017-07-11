Republic of Karakalpakstan retains autonomy in Uzbekistan

On Sunday, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that the status of the Republic of Karakalpakstan would remain unchanged. Mirziyoyev's announcement came after protests escalated over the weekend in and around Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, following the release of a draft constitutional referendum that would have extended presidential terms and revoked the republic's autonomy.
According to official reports, demonstrators tried to seize government buildings. "There were victims among the civilians and law enforcement officers," Mirziyoyev said in a written statement in which he also declared a monthlong state of emergency in Karakalpakstan, which lies in northwestern Uzbekistan.
Neighboring Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Karakalpakstan has a population of just under 2 million — or a little over 5% of Uzbekistan's more than 36 million people — but spans nearly 40% of the country's territory. With a strip of coast along the evaporating Aral Sea, Karakalpakstan consists mostly of desert and, therefore, lacks rich soil. The republic's unemployment rate is high, and Karakalpakstan is economically dependent on the rest of Uzbekistan.
Legacy of autonomy
The Karakalpak people — whose name translates to "Black Hat," which many of them wear — are an ethnic minority who speak a language related to but distinct from Uzbek. The Karakalpak language, like the Kazakh language spoken across the border, belongs to the Kipchak branch of the Turkic family, while Uzbek belongs to the Karluk branch, which is shared with the Uyghurs in western China.
Having settled in the region around the Amu Darya river in Central Asia during the 18th century, Karakalpaks came under Soviet Russian rule in 1920. In 1925, Karakalpakstan was established as an autonomous province of the Kazakh Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic.
The region came under the administration of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930, and in 1932 the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was formed. It was made part of the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic in 1936, but retained its self-determination, becoming the only autonomous republic in Soviet Central Asia. Karakalpakstan declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, and rejoined Uzbekistan in 1992, on the condition that it retain its autonomy.
Fate in referendums
In 1993, Karakalpakstan signed a 20-year reunification agreement with the central government in Tashkent, which guaranteed the republic's constitutional right to withdraw via referendum from Uzbekistan. According to the agreement, after 20 years, the parties would either extend the agreement or Karakalpaks would hold a referendum on leaving Uzbekistan. But there was no vote in 2013.
Uzbekistan's government declared a monthlong state of emergency in Karakalpakstan
There have been independence movements, including the Free Karakalpakstan National Revival Party and Alga Karakalpakstan, but these have had minimal influence.
The draft text of the referendum announced in June made no mention of Karakalpakstan's "sovereign" status or right to secede and if passed would also have eliminated the republic's constitutionally ingrained right to self-determination. The proposed amendments were part of a package of constitutional changes that Mirziyoyev has proposed that would also increase presidential terms to seven years from the current five and reset the term count for Mirziyoyev.
The president was first elected in 2016 and then again in 2021. The referendum would permit him to serve 14 more years — Mirziyoyev would otherwise be termed out in 2026.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Off to sea! Environmental reporting on the Aral Sea
Fifteen Kazakh and Uzbek journalists and bloggers recently visited the Aral Sea which lies between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The goal was to research the environmental issues facing the area. The trips were organized by the International Center for Journalism MediaNet (based in Kazakhstan) in cooperation with DW Akademie and funded by the German Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt).
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
A disappearing lake
The project aims at increasing awareness and visibility of ecological issues and supporting environmental reporting in the region. Participants will prepare multimedia stories that will be distributed via traditional and social media. The reports will show how local people live and struggle as water levels fall. The lake is the main source of local income.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Spreading the news
The journalists visited local towns and villages, a national park, fish farms, local small and middle businesses and the delta of the river Syr Darya. "We need to inform about the Aral not to attract foreign investment but so the population of Pre-Aral and the whole region learn lessons from this ecologic catastrophe," said Ogulbibi Amanniyazova, a Kazakh participant.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Putting into practice
Uzbek journalists also visited the plateau Ustyurt, a dry lake called Barsa-Kelmes, a "cemetery" of ships and spoke to locals about their daily challenges. Both Kazakh and Uzbek participants received training in environmental and multimedia reporting earlier in the year.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
One of the last fishermen
The Aral Sea was once the fourth largest lake in the world. It has largely dried out due to the diversion of water from its supplying rivers for agricultural irrigation. The waters still left in the sea are practically "dead." The shrinkage of the lake caused immense social, economic as well as ecological consequences for the whole region. Kuntugan Turganbaev still fishes the lake.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Fish tales
Not that long ago, the Aral Sea used to be fish heaven for its inhabitants. How do the fishermen of Aral exist today around the nearly vanished sea? What has happened to the biodiversity of the region? Participants of the media tours will show the story through the eyes of former and current fishermen like these workers at the Kamistibas fish farm.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
"I'm finally here!"
"I have been writing on environmental issues for the last 30 years. But I did not dare to cover the Aral story without visiting it. Finally it happened," said Natalia Shulepina from Uzbekistan.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Making the disappearing visible
The multimedia stories will feature the cultural and sightseeing spots around the region that have been revealed through the shrinkage of the sea.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Learning to survive
Many local inhabitants have left their villages and homes for good because of the diminishing sea. Others stayed and have learned to survive in these dry, sandy and salty lands.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Farmers adapting
The shrinkage of the sea has caused radical changes in South and North Pre-Aral regions. Drought, water shortage and land degradation have negatively impacted local agriculture and animal farming. Nevertheless, the local population tries to adapt to these drastic changes by introducing new skills and practices.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
Dangers in the sand
The participants will also report about the consequences of chemical pollution in the sea. Sandstorms now spread sand tainted with chemical contaminants. This has triggered a health crisis. To mitigate the risks, state and international organizations have started a project to plant saksaul, one of the rare plants that can grow in sand.
-
Kazakh and Uzbek journalists visit the diminishing Aral Sea
For the new generations
"New generations have been raised without even knowing about the history of the Aral Sea. It is important to cover these ecologic issues so that people learn how to take care of nature," said Nursulu Murzakhmetova, a journalist from Kazakhstan.
Author: Igor Brattsev, Amalia Oganjanyan