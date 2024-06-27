Reports of widespread rape and killing in Sudan's Darfur

ConflictsSudanReports of widespread rape and killing in Sudan's DarfurTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSudanMariel Müller06/27/2024June 27, 2024For more than a year, the Sudanese army has been fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, over control of the country. Rights groups say the RSF and allied Arab militias have committed widespread killings, rapes and other atrocities.https://p.dw.com/p/4hbsiAdvertisement