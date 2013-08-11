Waslat Hasrat Nazimi came to Germany as a refugee when she was four years old. Her life is influenced by both German and Afghan culture and she considers both to be home. In 2010, she brought this unique, worldly perspective to DW. Now she works as a journalist for DW's Dari, Pashto, German and English editorial departments along with the social media desk on DW News. Most of her family lives in Afghanistan and the recent political situation with Afghan refugees has driven her to take action. She recently started hosting an online talk show, TALKforyou, in cooperation with WDR that puts refugees on the air to share their experiences. Her life experience enables her to see the big picture on complicated issues and DW gives her the structure to put her perspective and motivation to work helping others.