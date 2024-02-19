Reclaiming land: Transforming an urban wasteland

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaReclaiming land: Transforming an urban wasteland To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAshaly P Joy | Tabea Mergenthaler02/19/2024February 19, 2024A foul-smelling dump site in Coimbatore has been turned into a green oasis, with hundreds of native plants. It's all thanks to the efforts of one woman. She's now been granted permission to transform other waste areas in the city.https://p.dw.com/p/4cRlBAdvertisement