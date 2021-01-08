Reach for the Moon

The moon, our celestial companion

The moon has been orbiting the Earth for billions of years. The first moon missions over fifty years ago helped reveal its secrets. Now it is once again becoming a focus of research and space travel, not least due to its raw materials.

Moon bricks

They look a bit crumbly but their inventor calls them a novelty in human history: bricks made of lunar soil. A materials researcher at the German Aerospace Center in Cologne is currently developing a process that could be used in building structures, paving paths and laying foundations on the moon.

Just ask! How is a rainbow made?

This week's question comes from Frederick in Ghana.

