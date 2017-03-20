Raoul Peck is a writer, film director and political activist from Haiti. His film "I Am Not Your Negro," about the life of Afro-American author James Baldwin, was nominated for an Oscar in 2017.

Peck fled from the Duvalier dictatorship in his native Haiti to the Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly Zaire), but later served as Haiti's Minister of Culture for a short time. He also lived in the US, France and Germany. Among his notable films are "Sometimes in April" (2005), about the Rwandan Genocide and "Lumumba" (2009), on the assassinated hero of the Congolese liberation struggle. His film "The Young Karl Marx" premiered at the Berlinale 2017, where it received a lot of attention.