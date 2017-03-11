Also known as Ramses the Great, Ramses II is widely considered as the greatest, most celebrated, and most powerful pharaoh of the Egyptian Empire.

Ramses II, also translated as Rameses or Ramesses II, lived from ca. 1303-1213 BC and reigned from 1279-1213 BC as the third pharaoh of the 19th dynasty of Egypt. He carried out large-scale military expeditions into the Levant and Nubia and other regions. Ramses II was buried in the Valley of the Kings, where his body was discovered in 1881. It is now on display in the Cairo Museum.