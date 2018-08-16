Rains return to India's Kerala state, hampering rescue efforts

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised more helicopters, boats and other equipment would be sent to the southern state of Kerala to help with the rescue efforts.

Much of the state which is home to 33 million people is partially submerged and 190 people have died in the past week.

Modi took an aerial tour of the worst affected areas on Saturday before saying 38 helicopters had been deployed for search and rescue operations in the state.

An aerial view of the flood damage in Kerala state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the premier had promised to provide equipment "as fast as possible."

"The air marshal in charge of the air operations said more helicopters are on the way," Vijayan said, adding that the federal government would send initial financial assistance of about $70 million (€61 million) with more later, and grains to replace the stocks destroyed in the floods.

Raining again

More rain started to fall in Kerala on Saturday, adding to the worst flooding in nearly a century.

Thousands of people were stranded on roof tops and upper floors of buildings without food, water or medicine even before the rains returned.

People make their way through flooded streets

Rescue efforts have been hampered as floods and landslides caused buildings and bridges to collapse.

The 1,500 state-run camps have sheltered 300,000 people so far and more calls were being received daily from people in need of rescue.

More than a thousand people have been killed in seven Indian statessince the start of the monsoon season, including more than 300 in Kerala state.

The monsoon rains are forecast to ease from Sunday but the flood waters are expected to remain for some time to come.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Coming to the rescue A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Flooded streets Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Floodgates opened People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Massive rescue operation Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Landslides follow the rain Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Monsoon fury Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century Brief respite from rains With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.



jm/ng (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.