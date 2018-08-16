 Rains return to India′s Kerala state, hampering rescue efforts | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 18.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Rains return to India's Kerala state, hampering rescue efforts

The rain started to fall again in parts of India's already flooded Kerala state as rescuers struggled to reach thousands of stranded people. The federal government has promised 38 helicopters and state aid.

Watch video 01:53
Now live
01:53 mins.

Hundreds dead in Kerala monsoon flooding

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised more helicopters, boats and other equipment would be sent to the southern state of Kerala to help with the rescue efforts.

Much of the state which is home to 33 million people is partially submerged and 190 people have died in the past week.

Modi took an aerial tour of the worst affected areas on Saturday before saying 38 helicopters had been deployed for search and rescue operations in the state.

An aerial view of the flood damage in Kerala state

An aerial view of the flood damage in Kerala state

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the premier had promised to provide equipment "as fast as possible."

"The air marshal in charge of the air operations said more helicopters are on the way," Vijayan said, adding that the federal government would send initial financial assistance of about $70 million (€61 million) with more later, and grains to replace the stocks destroyed in the floods.

Raining again

More rain started to fall in Kerala on Saturday, adding to the worst flooding in nearly a century.

Thousands of people were stranded on roof tops and upper floors of buildings without food, water or medicine even before the rains returned.

People make their way through flooded streets

People make their way through flooded streets

Rescue efforts have been hampered as floods and landslides caused buildings and bridges to collapse.

The 1,500 state-run camps have sheltered 300,000 people so far and more calls were being received daily from people in need of rescue.

More than a thousand people have been killed in seven Indian statessince the start of the monsoon season, including more than 300 in Kerala state.

The monsoon rains are forecast to ease from Sunday but the flood waters are expected to remain for some time to come.

  • A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Coming to the rescue

    A man rescues a drowning man as monsoon rains cause flash floods and landslides in the southern Indian state of Kerala. More than 200,000 people have been forced to take shelter in relief camps.

  • A flooded street in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Flooded streets

    Witnesses say that looking down on towns in flooded Kerala is like looking down on a sea dotted with houses and cars in muddy flood waters. Rescue teams, including military personnel, have stepped up efforts to evacuate thousands of people trapped by the waters.

  • Rescue workers evacuate people from flooded areas

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Floodgates opened

    People are being evacuated after authorities opened the gates of Idamalayar, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dams to prevent potentially disastrous breaches. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of opening the floodgates of 80 water reservoirs so far.

  • People are airlifted by Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Massive rescue operation

    Hundreds of troops have led a desperate operation to rescue families trapped by rising floods. Helicopters have been used to airlift stranded victims from rooftops and to drop food and water packages in the worst-affected areas.

  • Indian rescuers conduct rescue operations after a landslide at Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district of Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Landslides follow the rain

    Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination. Landslides have also contributed to the death toll.

  • A view of partially submerged houses in rain water, at flood affected areas, in Thiruvananthapuram.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Monsoon fury

    Monsoon rains kill hundreds of people every year in India. The season runs from June to September. Kerala has been hit with 37 percent more rainfall than normal since the beginning of this monsoon, the Meteorological Department said.

  • An elderly woman being rescued in Kerala.

    India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

    Brief respite from rains

    With heavy rains stopping after a week, rescuers moved quickly to take people marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. With the weather department expecting rains to continue into the weekend, the state remains on high alert.


jm/ng (Reuters, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

India deploys military to save southern residents trapped by flood

People in the Indian state of Kerala waited on the rooftops for rescue teams as the government scrambled helicopters and navy boats. The catastrophe has claimed hundreds of lives. (17.08.2018)  

India's southern state of Kerala on high alert as flash floods kill dozens

Torrential rains and landslides have forced over 30,000 people to take shelter in the southern state. The US embassy has advised citizens to avoid the areas due to be hit by more heavy rain over the next few days. (11.08.2018)  

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century

Hundreds of troops have been called in to help rescue people stranded by monsoon flooding in India's southern state of Kerala . More than 300 people have died and tens of thousands have sought refuge in relief camps. (17.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hundreds dead in Kerala monsoon flooding  

Related content

Hundreds dead in Kerala monsoon flooding 18.08.2018

Officials in Kerala plead for more help as monsoon floods inundate much of the southern Indian state. The death toll is climbing in what the state's chief minister calls the worst floods in a century. India's military is helping the relief effort.

Indian Kerala state faces 'worst flood in 100 years' 17.08.2018

Kerala's chief minister announced that 324 people have died. Almost a quarter of a million people have lost their homes, as rescuers scramble to evacuate residents to emergency relief camps. More heavy rainfall has been forecast.

A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area

India's Kerala state witnesses worst floods in century 17.08.2018

Hundreds of troops have been called in to help rescue people stranded by monsoon flooding in India's southern state of Kerala . More than 300 people have died and tens of thousands have sought refuge in relief camps.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 