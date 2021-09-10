Rainer Werner Fassbinder (1945-1982) was a German director, film producer, author and actor, and a representative of the New German Film movement.

In the mid-1960s, Rainer Werner Fassbinder's application to a Berlin film school was rejected - twice. Undeterred, he proceeded to write, direct and act in several short films of his ow and worked in theater in Munich. In 1969, his first feature-length film "Love Is Colder Than Death" premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and Fassbinder was thrust into the public spotlight. In the 1970s, he achieved a breakthrough with "The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant," "Ali: Fear Eats the Soul," and "Fox and His Friends." In 1978, his English-language film "Despair" - his most expensive to date - flopped at the box office. While Fassbinder received acclaim in the international film world, he was often criticized in his home country for his very direct way of approaching sensitive issues - until he was honored with the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1982 for "Veronika Voss." Other significant films include "The Marriage of Maria Braun," "Lili Marleen" and "Lola." At age 37, Fassbinder died from a drug and alcohol-induced heart attack while working on his last project, "Querelle."