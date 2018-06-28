Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Indigenous and community land rights matter. They matter for improving lives, for justice and equality, and for conservation." – Edward Loure, Tanzanian indigenous rights and environmental activist.
On this week's eco@africa, we meet a true hero of environmental activism, discover underwater gardens in Kenya and visit Rwanda a decade after its plastic ban.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.
On eco@africa, we meet some charismatic cats in Uganda, the people turning poop into energy in Kenya and Tanzanians transforming plastic waste into comfy seats. All this and much more on the latest show!
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
The International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology in Kenya was founded in 1970 and aims to improve the lives and health of people in tropical Africa by focusing on harmful and useful arthropods.
On this week's eco@africa, we shop at a Food Assembly in Germany, see how Lake Victoria's water hyacinths can be used as fertilizer and visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia. Check out the show for this and much more.
On this edition, we meet the kids cleaning up their South African township and explore how an aquatic fern could make ships more eco-friendly.
A couple of thousand tigers — many owned as pets — live in Texas. That gives the US state the second-largest population of the endangered species in the world, after India. It's a major challenge for tiger conservation.
A growing civil resistance movement is tackling global warming with grassroots protests. The activists say they are taking a stand against life-threatening activities like fossil fuel burning and fracking.
When the weather is erratic, businesses and people in the agricultural sector take the hit. How can risks to their livelihoods be minimized?
