Queen Elizabeth II

British Queen

Elizabeth II has been the queen of England since February 6, 1952, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history. She was born in London as the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and educated privately at home. Her father acceded to the throne upon the abdication of his brother Edward VIII in 1936, from which time she was the heir presumptive. She began to undertake public duties during the Second World War, serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service. In 1947, she married Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Together they have four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks on as she is shown the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Baton that will carry a message from her during a relay which starts at Buckingham Palace before 7,500 bearers take the baton on a 90,000-mile journey to all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth over 294 days, in Windsor, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth spends night at hospital 22.10.2021

The 95-year-old monarch spent a night in hospital after receiving medical advice to rest. She will celebrate 70 years on the throne next year.
Epstein investigation. File photo dated 12/6/19 of the Duke of York as he hosted a Pitch@Palace event at Buckingham Palace in London. A lawyer representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein has branded it outrageous that a year has passed since the Duke of York publicly promised to co-operate with the US authorities. Issue date: Friday November 20, 2020. Andrew - the Queen's second son - stepped down from public life on November 20 2019, following the fallout from his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with convicted sex offender Epstein. See PA story ROYAL Andrew. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire URN:56705280

Prince Andrew: a burden for Queen Elizabeth? 13.08.2021

After Harry and Meghan's accusations, and the recent death of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth has now Prince Andrew to deal with. Can she withstand the pressure?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson pose for photos with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer at the G-7 summit, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Carbis Bay, England. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

German Chancellor Merkel to discuss travel restrictions with British PM, meet queen 30.06.2021

Angela Merkel will meet the queen on Friday when she travels to the UK for talks with Boris Johnson. The visit seeks to iron out issues burdening diplomatic relations.
A near-deserted Regent Street is pictured in London on Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021, as the government prepares to gradually lift restrictions following a third shutdown to combat the spread of coronavirus. - Many parts of the UK are following a road map out of a third coronavirus lockdown, as the country nears the one year anniversary of the UK government's first stay at home order of the pandemic, on March 23. (Photo by Niklas HALLE'N / AFP) (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

The Crown Estate: The mysterious property empire behind Queen Elizabeth II 09.06.2021

One of the largest property groups in Europe is directly tied to Queen Elizabeth II. Strictly speaking, the 95-year-old monarch doesn't own it. But neither does the government, making it complex legally.
Ron Brierley leaves the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney, Australia, April 1, 2021. The well-known New Zealand businessman who was found with hundreds of child sex abuse images gave up his knighthood Tuesday, May 4, 2021, before it was stripped from him. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)

New Zealand mogul gives up knighthood over child sex abuse images 04.05.2021

A New Zealand businessman has given up his "Sir" title after admitting possession of images of child sexual abuse. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had intervened to make Ron Brierley surrender the knighthood.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II attends a reception at St James's Palace, London on October 21, 2019, to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Cruse Bereavement Care. - Cruse Bereavement Care was founded in 1959 as the Cruse Clubs Counselling Service for Widows and their Families, run by a small band of dedicated volunteers. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

10 interesting facts about Queen Elizabeth on her 95th birthday 21.04.2021

As she turns 95, Queen Elizabeth remains in mourning following Prince Philip's death. Here are little-known facts about her life.
Britain's Prince Charles watches as the coffin is held on the steps of St George's Chapel during the procession of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via AP)

Prince Philip: A final farewell in Windsor 17.04.2021

The day was inevitable. But with COVID placing restrictions on the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the memorial service seemed more surreal than many other royal events. Sertan Sanderson reports from London.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence follow Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh's coffin during the Ceremonial Procession during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England. Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was born 10 June 1921, in Greece. He served in the British Royal Navy and fought in WWII. He married the then Princess Elizabeth on 20 November 1947 and was created Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth, and Baron Greenwich by King VI. He served as Prince Consort to Queen Elizabeth II until his death on April 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday. His funeral takes place today at Windsor Castle with only 30 guests invited due to Coronavirus pandemic restrictions. (Photo by Alastair Grant/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Philip's funeral a somber affair — in pictures 17.04.2021

About 30 people, including members of the Royal Family, gathered to remember Prince Philip's life during his funeral at St. George's Chapel. Here are some photo highlights from the ceremony.

Pall Bearers carry the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, followed by members of the Royal family inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Philip laid to rest at Windsor Castle funeral 17.04.2021

Only 30 people, including his widow Queen Elizabeth, were allowed to attend, due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony saluted both his service to the Royal Navy and support for the UK monarch.
Windsor, UK - May 13, 2019: Interior of the medieval St. George's chapel the host of prince William and Meghan Markle wedding ceremony in windsor, England UK .

St. George's Chapel, where Prince Philip is laid to rest 16.04.2021

Almost all of the British royal family's funeral services are held at the church in Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be interred at the Royal Vault.
23.07.2020 Gardisten der Royal Hussars marschieren an der St. George's Chapel auf Windsor Castle vorbei. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Windsor Castle's weddings, baptisms and burials 16.04.2021

The British royals come together for joyous and sad times in the historic St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip will be laid to rest.
09.04.21 *** A youngster lays a floral tribute at the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London on April 9, 2021 after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. - Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

What's planned for Prince Philip's funeral service 12.04.2021

Britain's longest serving royal consort will be granted the "no fuss" service he wished for. Who will be among the 30 people attending the funeral?
Members of the Honourable Artillery Company fire a 41-round gun salute from the wharf at the Tower of London, to mark the death of Prince Philip, in London, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, died on Friday. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Prince Philip: Gun salutes fired in tribute to UK royal 10.04.2021

Military guns have been fired from the Tower of London and British warships at sea, as well as in Edinburgh and Belfast to mark the death of Prince Philip. His funeral has been announced for April 17 at Windsor Castle.
FALLINGBOSTEL, GERMANY - JUNE 12: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh presents Operational Service medals to the 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland on June 12, 2014 in Fallingbostel, Germany. (Photo by Nigel Treblin/Getty Images)

Prince Philip's death evokes mixed reactions 09.04.2021

Prince Philip leaves behind a fascinating legacy. Reactions to the news of his passing poured in from around the world, as he became the most trending hashtag.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 8: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond on June 8, 2015 in London, England. Prince Philip, officially opened and was shown round the new art, drama and dance facilities at the further education college which offers up to 2,000 courses. (Photo by Matt Dunham - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Obituary: Prince Philip, backbone of the UK royal family, dies at 99 09.04.2021

Known for his quips and his faux pas, Prince Philip was hard to overlook. But his role as consort required him to stand in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth for much of his adult life. A look back at an extraordinary life.
In this undated photo issued on Friday Dec. 25, 2020, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

UK: Queen praises people's courage amid coronavirus pandemic 25.12.2020

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has made the challenges of a year marked by the pandemic the focus of her yearly Christmas Day speech. While praising the solidarity shown, she said some people just want a hug.
