Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

A selection of DW coverage on the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Being a royal demands a fair amount of resilience, a tough skin and patience in spades. For the king-in-waiting, the latter has been especially true.
Principalities, kingdoms, duchies — the 12 European monarchies are as diverse as the continent. There are queens and kings, of course, but also a bishop and a president. Let's not forget the Vatican!
Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96. Her death has plunged the United Kingdom into mourning: They loved their long-serving monarch. For many, she was the embodiment of the country.
Secret plans for the detailed course of events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been ready for a long time — codenamed Operation London Bridge.