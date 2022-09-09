 Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 09.09.2022

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

A selection of DW coverage on the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.

A selection of DW coverage on the life and death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles III to take the throne after death of Queen Elizabeth

Being a royal demands a fair amount of resilience, a tough skin and patience in spades. For the king-in-waiting, the latter has been especially true.  

Beyond Queen Elizabeth: Europe's monarchies

Principalities, kingdoms, duchies — the 12 European monarchies are as diverse as the continent. There are queens and kings, of course, but also a bishop and a president. Let's not forget the Vatican!  

Elizabeth II: Britain's longest-ruling monarch weathered war and crisis

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96. Her death has plunged the United Kingdom into mourning: They loved their long-serving monarch. For many, she was the embodiment of the country.  

Operation London Bridge: What happens after the queen's death?

Secret plans for the detailed course of events after the death of Queen Elizabeth II have been ready for a long time — codenamed Operation London Bridge.  

World mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

After more than 70 years on the throne, Britain's longest-reigning monarch has died aged 96. She passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.  

Queen Elizabeth II: A globetrotter without a passport

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for more than 70 years. She is considered the most well-traveled head of state in history. We take a look back at some of her most noteworthy trips.  

Elizabeth II: The life of a queen

The second longest-serving monarch in history after Louis XIV, Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. A look back at her reign in pictures.  

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth  

Queen Elizabeth II and Africa: A special relationship  

Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96 08.09.2022

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the world's oldest head of state has passed away at the age of 96. DW looks back on the life of the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known.