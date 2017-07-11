Quebec Health Ministry tweets adult video rather than COVID advice

The Health Ministry in the Canadian province of Quebec apologized on Thursday after publishing a tweet that linked "inappropriate content."

The tweet was reportedly meant to connect users to Quebec's COVID-19 portal.

But the local branch of the CTV News broadcaster reported that the tweet featured a link to a fetish video on pornography streaming site PornHub.

'Out of our control'

"Due to a situation out of our control, a link containing inappropriate content was published on our Twitter account," the ministry tweeted after the incident.

"We are searching for the causes of this," the ministry added, before apologizing for the inconvenience.

Pornhub is based in Montreal and owned by Canadian pornography firm MindGeek.

In 2021, dozens of women filed a lawsuit against MindGeek, accusing the company of profiting from sexual exploitation.

AFP material contributed to this report.

Edited by: John Silk