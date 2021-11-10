Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Qatar is country on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula that shares its sole land border with Saudi Arabia. It is rich in natural gas and oil.
Qatar formerly belonged to the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate and eventually gaining independence in 1971. It is a monarchy ruled by the House of Thani. Qatar has a population of 2.6 million, only 313,000 of whom are citizens. It has the highest per capita income in the world. This page collates all of DW's content on Qatar.
North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.
In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.