Qatar

Qatar is country on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula that shares its sole land border with Saudi Arabia. It is rich in natural gas and oil.

Qatar formerly belonged to the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate and eventually gaining independence in 1971. It is a monarchy ruled by the House of Thani. Qatar has a population of 2.6 million, only 313,000 of whom are citizens. It has the highest per capita income in the world. This page collates all of DW's content on Qatar.

Fußball: Abschlusstraining Nationalmannschaft vor dem WM-Qualifikationsspiel gegen Nordmazedonien im Millerntor-Stadion. Serge Gnabry (l-r), Jamal Musiala, Niklas Süle und Thomas Müller auf dem Platz. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

World Cup qualifying: Germany vs. Liechtenstein — live buildup 10.11.2021

Already assured of a place in Qatar, Germany gets set to play its final home World Cup qualifier against minnow Liechtenstein. Off the pitch, the camp has been rocked by a COVID-19 infection.
Hungary fans clash with police officers in the stands during the World Cup group I Qualifying soccer match between England and Hungary at Wembley Stadium, London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hungary supporters have clashed with police during the start of a World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley Stadium. Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Crowd trouble mars World Cup qualifiers 12.10.2021

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers at Wembley, between England and Hungary, and in Tirana, where Albania hosted Poland, were both plagued with violence in the stands.
Germany's players pose for a group photo with the wording Human rights on their T-shirts prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification football match Germany v Iceland in Duisburg, western Germany on March 25, 2021. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / various sources / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany will not boycott the 2022 World Cup in Qatar 12.10.2021

Though the majority of Germans favor of boycotting Qatar 2022, DFB vice president Peter Peters says Germany will take part, citing "progress" made. He said he had no reason "to cast doubt on" Qatar's conduct.
Germany's forward Timo Werner celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification Group J football match between North Macedonia and Germany at the Toshe Proeski National Arena in Skopje on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

Germany win in wet Skopje to secure 2022 World Cup spot 11.10.2021

Germany have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a big win against North Macedonia in Skopje, with Timo Werner scoring twice. A lot has changed since Germany last faced the same opponents.
A Taliban soldier carrying a weapon is seen as Afghans gather outside the passport office after Taliban officials announced they will start issuing passports to its citizens again, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control, in Kabul, Afghanistan October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

US holds 'candid and professional' talks with Taliban in Qatar 11.10.2021

The US has promised to provide humanitarian support to the Afghan population, but maintained that it does not formally recognize the Taliban's rule.
Blagoja Milevski- Nationaltrainer der Fußballnationalmannschaft von Nordmazedonien Skopje, 04.10.2021 Petr Stojanovski

Germany better under Hansi Flick, says North Macedonia coach Blagoja Milevski 09.10.2021

North Macedonia made headlines after beating Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. Can they do it again? Coach Blagoja Milevski tells DW that although the Germans have improved, another win is achievable.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C) speaks to the media at the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021, after the US has pulled all its troops out of the country to end a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist in power. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

US and Taliban set for talks in Doha 08.10.2021

The weekend summit in Qatar will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two sides since the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Qataris vote in legislative elections in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. For the first time citizens will elect two-thirds of Shura council while emir will appoint the remaining 15 members. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed)

Qatar: First legislative elections see 63.5% voter turnout 03.10.2021

Qataris voted for 30 out of the 45-member council that will approve general state policies — but will have no say in the setting of defense, security or economic policy.
Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Bayern Munich - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 13, 2021 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City: More than a Champions League game 28.09.2021

In the eyes of their wealthy Gulf owners, PSG and Manchester City are little more than an extension of state. As a result, Tuesday's Champions League game between the two is also a showdown between two hostile nations.

A Qatar Airways flight takes off from the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 10, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Afghanistan: Qatar says more foreigners flown out of Kabul 19.09.2021

According to Doha, over 230 Afghan, US and European nationals were aboard the Qatari flight, the fourth to evacuate citizens since the end of the US mission in Afghanistan.
13.09.2021 *** A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying a handful of passengers, which is the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15, is seen after landing at the airport in Kabul, on September 13, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghanistan: Commercial flights from Pakistan resume 13.09.2021

Qatar Airways had last week charted civilian flights out of Kabul, but Pakistan International Airlines has now landed the first international commercial flight at the capital's airport since the Taliban takeover.
Taliban white flag is raised on the presidential palace, as seen in Kabul, Afghanistan on September 11, 2021. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Afghanistan: Qatar minister in Kabul for talks with Taliban 12.09.2021

Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the hard-line Islamist group. Meanwhile, Taliban forces in Kabul have been ordered to wear uniforms, after fighters harassed and beat people.
Evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Hamad International Airport in Qatar's capital Doha on the first flight carrying foreigners out of the Afghan capital since the conclusion of the US withdrawal last month, September 9, 2021. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Afghanistan: First flight from Taliban-controlled Kabul lands in Doha 09.09.2021

Qatari officials say a Qatar Airways flight that departed Kabul with Americans on board has landed in Doha. The flight departed with over 100 passengers.
31.08.21 *** Taliban walk in front of a military airplane a day after the U.S. troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Afghanistan: US says engaging with the Taliban on flights 07.09.2021

Washington's top diplomat has said the Taliban have renewed their vow to let Afghans and foreign nationals "freely depart" the country. In Kabul on Tuesday, the Islamist militants fired shots to disperse protesters.
A member of the Taliban forces stands guard during an organised media tour to the Pakistan-Afghanistan crossing border, in Torkham, Pakistan September 2, 2021. REUTERS/Gibran Peshimam

Afghanistan: US confirms first evacuations since pullout 06.09.2021

The Taliban was aware of the departure of four Americans overland, officials have said. The news came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Qatar for emergency talks.
TOPSHOT - Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid (L) attends the first press conference in Kabul on August 17, 2021, following their stunning takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by Hoshang HASHIMI / AFP) (Photo by HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty Images)

Germans welcome in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson says 05.09.2021

A Taliban spokesman has said Germans are welcome in Afghanistan and that the group hopes Berlin will open diplomatic ties. The militant Islamist group is aiming for international legitimacy — as well as substantial aid.

