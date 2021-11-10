Qatar is country on the northeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula that shares its sole land border with Saudi Arabia. It is rich in natural gas and oil.

Qatar formerly belonged to the Ottoman Empire before becoming a British protectorate and eventually gaining independence in 1971. It is a monarchy ruled by the House of Thani. Qatar has a population of 2.6 million, only 313,000 of whom are citizens. It has the highest per capita income in the world. This page collates all of DW's content on Qatar.