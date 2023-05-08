Pulitzer Prizes honor coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine

The Associated Press and the New York Times were both awarded for their coverage of of the war in Ukraine. The awards are the US' most prestigious journalism prizes.

Columbia University announced on Monday its Pulitzer Prizes, recognizing the best of journalism and the arts in 2023.

The Associated Press (AP) news agency won two Pulitzer Prizes, in public service and breaking news photography, for coverage of Moscow's war in Ukraine. The agency's startling images of Russia's siege of Mariupol, in eastern Ukraine, were honored.

The prize for international reporting went to the New York Times, for its coverage of Russian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Caroline Kitchener of The Washington Post was awarded the national reporting Pulitzer for her work on the fallout of the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year by the Supreme Court which has led to numerous abortion bans across the US.

Among the non-journalism prizes, the books "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver and "Trust" by Hernan Diaz won the awards for fiction writing.

The annual Pulitzers are considered the most prestigious honors in US journalism. The prizes were first presented in 1917.

