 Private Whatsapp groups visible in Google searches | News | DW | 21.02.2020

News

Private Whatsapp groups visible in Google searches

A DW reporter discovered that Google is indexing invite links to WhatsApp group chats. This means with a simple search anyone can discover and join these groups including ones the administrator may want to keep private.

WhatsApp Emojis

Private WhatsApp groups are easily acessible to the public, searches revealed on Friday. 

WhatsApp's "invite to group via link" feature is meant to allow people to share access to their private groups with other people. However, the feature appears to have been unexpectedly indexed by Google's search engine.

Thousands of WhatsApp groups — including private ones — are visible and can be joined after an internet search.

DW's Jordan Wildon discovered the bug on Friday.

More to come...

