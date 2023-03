A man stabbed two people to death and left several wounded at an Ismaili Muslim center in the Portuguese capital, the prime minister said.

A man stabbed two people to death at Lison's Ismaili Muslim center in a "criminal act," Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

"The attack left several people wounded and, for the moment, two dead," said the police.

This is a developing story, more details to follow.

aa/fb (afp,ap)