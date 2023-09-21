Porn, Cell Phones, Social Media: Where Does Addiction Start?

We take a close look at the dangers that addictions pose in everyday life, show how to recognize them, and advise on how those affected can find help.

Image: Grazvydas Januska/Zoonar/picture alliance

Porn addiction - Signs and treatment

Viewing pornographic videos triggers the release of dopamine in the brain. But when watching porn grows more important than your job, social contacts or even partnership, it has become an addiction. Medical experts advise those affected to undergo psychotherapy.

Image: Thomas Trutschel/photothek/picture alliance

Am I addicted to my cell phone?

Are you constantly on your mobile phone? If your online activities have grown more attractive than ‘real’ life, and you are neglecting obligations and social contacts, it could be an addiction.

Image: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa/picture alliance

Social media - platforms with addiction potential

Constantly glued to a screen, no time to eat with the family, schoolwork neglected, other interests forgotten – even in bed, the cell phone is a constant companion. Some young adults are addicted to social media.

Image: DW

Binge drinking - can blackouts increase my dementia risk?

What exactly happens during a blackout? And can binge drinking and blackouts damage the brain, or even cause dementia in the long term?

Image: Retamosa/Addictive/IMAGO

Addiction therapy - sober through running

Exercise can help in the fight against addiction. Running reduces stress, has an anti-depressant effect and provides an important sense of achievement. This reduces the pressure and the constant thoughts of drugs or alcohol.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 22.09.2023 – 13:30 UTC

SAT 23.09.2023 – 09:30 UTC

SUN 24.09.2023 – 00:30 UTC

MON 25.09.2023 – 02:30 UTC

WED 27.09.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SAT 23.09.2023 – 09:30 UTC

WED 27.09.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3