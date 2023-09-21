Porn, Cell Phones, Social Media: Where Does Addiction Start?
Porn addiction - Signs and treatment
Viewing pornographic videos triggers the release of dopamine in the brain. But when watching porn grows more important than your job, social contacts or even partnership, it has become an addiction. Medical experts advise those affected to undergo psychotherapy.
Am I addicted to my cell phone?
Are you constantly on your mobile phone? If your online activities have grown more attractive than ‘real’ life, and you are neglecting obligations and social contacts, it could be an addiction.
Social media - platforms with addiction potential
Constantly glued to a screen, no time to eat with the family, schoolwork neglected, other interests forgotten – even in bed, the cell phone is a constant companion. Some young adults are addicted to social media.
Binge drinking - can blackouts increase my dementia risk?
What exactly happens during a blackout? And can binge drinking and blackouts damage the brain, or even cause dementia in the long term?
Addiction therapy - sober through running
Exercise can help in the fight against addiction. Running reduces stress, has an anti-depressant effect and provides an important sense of achievement. This reduces the pressure and the constant thoughts of drugs or alcohol.
