  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsSwitzerland

Populist right grows as counting underway for Swiss election

October 22, 2023

Switzerland's largest party, the Swiss People's Party, is accused of running a xenophobic ad campaign that spotlighted crimes committed by foreigners.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XsM5
Election workers emptying an urn of ballot papers at the Swiss general election
Voters in Switzerland cast their ballots to elect the parliament, which will appoint the federal government later this yearImage: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Switzerland's right-wing populists are expected to make gains after polls closed at the general election on Sunday.

Concerns about immigration are among voters' top concerns, according to surveys, as are climate change and rising fees for the country's obligatory, free-market-based health insurance system.

Initial projections of the results suggest the Swiss People's Party (SVP) — which has already been the strongest party in the country for 20 years — has increased its share to win 29% of the vote.

The party ran an ad campaign that was branded "xenophobic" by the Federal Commission Against Racism because it focused on crimes perpetrated by foreigners.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats (SP) are projected to get around 17%. The Greens and the Green Liberals, who made massive gains four years ago, are expected to lose votes this time around.

Voting in Switzerland

The new members of parliament will in turn appoint the Swiss federal government in December.

The lower house, the National Council, is elected by proportional representation.

Meanwhile, the upper house or Council of States is largely elected by majority vote.

The first two seats in the upper house were won by the newly formed party The Center.

One of them was a candidate who was elected unopposed and the other was elected earlier in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden by the Landsgemeinde — a form of direct democracy where people gather in the town square and raise their hands.

The parliamentary election is one of two main ways that Switzerland's population of 8.5 million have their say. The other is through regular referendums that are usually held four times per year.

zc/rc (AFP, dpa, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A new study shows that glaciers in the Swiss Alps are shrinking at an alarming rate.

Swiss glaciers melt at record speed, study finds

Swiss glaciers melt at record speed, study finds

A new study shows that glaciers in the Swiss Alps are shrinking at an alarming rate. Scientists at the Swiss Glacier Monitoring Network (GLAMOS) say the country's glaciers have lost 4% of their entire volume this year alone.
ClimateSeptember 28, 202302:13 min