 Political Prisoners in Erdoğan‘s Turkey | Highlights | DW | 15.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Political Prisoners in Erdoğan‘s Turkey

Accusations of terrorism. Arbitrary arrests. Detention. These traumatic experiences have been experienced by German citizens in Turkey time and again. How do these ordeals impact the lives of those affected?

Stills Doku Erdogans politische Gefangene

Meşale Tolu, Hozan Canê, Gönül Dilan Örs. Each of these three women are German citizens who spent many months in Turkish custody or under house arrest, cut off from life in Germany. 

Türkei Istanbul Treffen Präsident Erdogan und Kanzlerin Merkel

Cases like theirs strained the already difficult German-Turkish relationship, especially in the years leading up to 2020. Were they human bargaining chips for the Turkish president, to be deployed in his battles with political opponents at home and abroad? 

Deutscher Diplomat Martin Erdmann

The former German ambassador in Ankara, Martin Erdmann, maintained regular contact with some of the most prominent German political prisoners in Turkey: Deniz Yücel, Peter Steudtner and Meşale Tolu. Erdmann says no price was ever named for the Germans in Turkish custody. But they were regularly the subject of political conversations. In sometimes highly contradictory court proceedings, many of those held were gradually released. 

Journalistin Mesale Tolu

German journalist Meşale Tolu, who spent eight months in Turkish pre-trial detention for alleged terrorist propaganda and membership of a terrorist organization, finally returned to Germany in 2018. She firmly believes that her case "was politically motivated and was also decided politically."

Köln | Sängerin Hozan Cane

German-Kurdish singer Hozan Canê and her daughter, Cologne-based social scientist Gönül Dilan Örs, were also detained in Turkey for years; they too were accused of supporting terrorism. Gönül Dilan Örs and her mother have since returned to Germany and are trying to resume their old lives. But dozens of other Germans are still being held in Turkey. Detained in a country where judges pass political sentences - according to the will of the president, who wishes to crush opposition in any form.

Stills Doku Erdogans politische Gefangene

The film shows the effects of these legal proceedings on the lives of those affected. The people interviewed talk about their despair, hopelessness and suicidal thoughts. They describe their longing to return home, and the joy they felt when they were finally back in Germany.


Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 13.07.2022 – 01:15 UTC
WED 13.07.2022 – 04:15 UTC
WED 13.07.2022 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 14.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 16.07.2022 – 02:15 UTC
SUN 17.07.2022 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 14.07.2022 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 17.07.2022 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Advertisement