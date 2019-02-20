 Police: US actor Jussie Smollett staged racist attack ′to promote career′ | News | DW | 21.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Police: US actor Jussie Smollett staged racist attack 'to promote career'

US actor Jussie Smollett is accused of reporting a fake racist and homophobic attack to police. Police allege that the "Empire" actor used the staged attack to "promote his career."

US actor Jussie Smollett (Getty Images/D. Dipasupil)

"Empire" TV series actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in to police on Thursday to face accusations that he falsified a police report that claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Chicago, police said.

Smollett, a gay and black actor, told Chicago police last month that two masked men beat him, looped a rope around his neck, poured an unknown substance on him and hurled racist and anti-gay slurs, including "this is MAGA country" — a reference to US President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

Read more: What Hollywood movies do to perpetuate racial stereotypes

Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett also sent a threatening racist and homophobic letter to himself at the Twentieth Century Fox studio before the attack.

Watch video 01:43

D&G video sparks ire in China

Smollett used attack 'to promote career'

Johnson alleged that Smollett's report was a publicity stunt, which he carried out because he was unhappy with his salary.

Smollett "took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career," said Johnson, adding that bogus police reports harm "every legitimate victim who's in need of support" and every resident of the city.

Twentieth Century Fox, one of the production companies behind "Empire," said it was "evaluating the situation" regarding the charges against Smollett and "considering our options."

Smollett paid attackers

Detectives became suspicious about Smollett's story after speaking to two suspects — two brothers who are also black — who said Smollett paid them $3,500 (€3,088) to carry out the attack. 

Detective Commander Edward Wodnicki said at a news conference Thursday that after questioning the brothers for nearly two days last week, they were released and investigators no longer viewed them as suspects.

Smollett, whose case had been taken up by several political opponents of Donald Trump, came in for personal criticism from the president on Twitter after Thursday's news broke.

"What about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA," Trump asked the actor.

law/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

What Hollywood movies do to perpetuate racial stereotypes

Cinematic stereotypes reflect and shape common prejudices. Perceptions can be influenced by portrayals of Asians as nerdy, black men as dangerous and Latinas as fiery. So, how does Hollywood portray various groups? (21.02.2019)  

Colorblind: interracial love in South Africa

Under apartheid, dating across racial lines was banned by law. A quarter of a century later, South Africa still struggles to welcome young interracial couples into the rainbow nation. Sertan Sanderson reports. (14.02.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

D&G video sparks ire in China  

Related content

Portraitfoto: Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr hits out as TV character is killed off in spinoff 17.10.2018

The US comedian said the way she died from an opioid overdose in the new show, The Conners, was "grim and morbid." Barr was fired in May and her successful sitcom canceled after she sent a racist tweet.

Bundesliga 18. Spieltag | RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund | FANS Leipzig

RB Leipzig face fundamental dilemma as fans demand dialogue 15.02.2019

The controversial Bundesliga club have prided themselves on doing things differently since their creation in 2009. But a current dispute with their own fans poses fundamental questions about the nature of the club.

Berlin Unteilbar-Demonstration

Berlin protests against far-right politics draw thousands 13.10.2018

Over 200,000 people have taken to the streets of Berlin to face down the rise of far-right populism in Germany and Europe. The protesters were demanding more solidarity with marginalized groups.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 