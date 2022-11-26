  1. Skip to content
A police officer wears a face mask while sitting in a patrol car in Warsaw, Poland
Investigators are working to determine what caused the explosion in WroclawImage: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images
CatastrophePoland

Poland: Explosion reported outside shopping center

35 minutes ago

Emergency services have cordoned off a parking lot at a shopping center in the Polish city of Wroclaw after an explosion injured one person and damaged several cars. The cause of the blast is being investigated.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K7yq

Polish authorities have launched an investigation after a blast took place outside a shopping center in Wroclaw on Saturday, according to Polish media reports. 

One person was injured in the incident, but the cause of the blast remains unclear.

What we know so far

At 1 p.m. local time (1200 UTC), police received reports that there had been an explosion in the parking lot at the Marino Shopping Center. 

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area of the parking lot.

One woman who was standing nearby when the explosion took place was wounded. She was taken to a hospital for treatment, but she did not sustain life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson told Polish news portal RMF24.

Images from the scene showed investigators inspecting several cars that were reportedly damaged in the incident.

According to a news article on Wroclaw's official city website, the explosion took place in or near a car that had Ukrainian license plates.

The cause of the blast is being investigated. It remains unclear whether the explosion took place in a car or outside the vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/ar

City of Wroclaw: Report on explosion outside Marino Shopping Center

City of Wroclaw: Report on explosion outside Marino Shopping Center
www.wroclaw.pl
Boy with a bicycle outside a damaged apartment bloc in Ukraine

How realistic are Russian reparation payments to Ukraine?

Conflicts11 hours ago
