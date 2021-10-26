Podcasts are video and audio programs that can be streamed or downloaded on computers, smartphones and personal music players via the Internet.

The term "podcast" is a portmanteau of the words "broadcast" and "iPod", the name of a popular portable MP3 player. Most podcasts are produced exclusively for an online audience, though some TV shows and radio programs are also available as podcasts. Podcasts offer a wide range in themes and formats, from news reports to storytelling programs to comedy shows.