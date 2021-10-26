Visit the new DW website

Podcasts are video and audio programs that can be streamed or downloaded on computers, smartphones and personal music players via the Internet.

The term "podcast" is a portmanteau of the words "broadcast" and "iPod", the name of a popular portable MP3 player. Most podcasts are produced exclusively for an online audience, though some TV shows and radio programs are also available as podcasts. Podcasts offer a wide range in themes and formats, from news reports to storytelling programs to comedy shows.

+++ACHTUNG: Das Bild ist für ROAD nicht geeignet!+++ Bruce Springsteen, left, appears with former President Barack Obama during their podcast of conversations recorded at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey. The eight-episode series covers their upbringings, racism, fatherhood and even recall a White House singalong around a piano. (Rob DeMartin/Spotify via AP)

'Renegades: Born in the USA': Obama, Springsteen book reprises hit podcast 26.10.2021

Following the podcast of the same name, former US President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen journey into the American soul with their new book.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Science unscripted: The fascinating world of science and technology 22.10.2021

From advances that will change our lives to offbeat oddities, Science unscripted keeps you abreast of developments in the realm of European science and technology news.
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

Introducing: Outside/In 08.10.2021

This time On the Green Fence is bringing you an episode from our friends at Outside/In, an American podcast about the natural world and how we use it. In their episode "Scents and Sensibility" the Outside/In team explore the origins, role and transformation of potpourri. Listen in for a unique take on this "old school" air freshener.
Bildtitel: Podcast Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma Beschreibung: Podcast ‘Love Matters’ host Evelyn Sharma Copyright: DW

Want to talk about matters of love? 05.10.2021

DW’s English podcast provides a space for critical conversations on relationship topics, important to Indians.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

What's next: How green will the next German government be? (E13) 05.10.2021

The Greens will likely play a central role in a future government coalition. September’s elections have elevated them to new levels of political power. The current rounds of exploratory and coalition talks will determine just how green Germany will go from here. DW’s Nina Haase and Guilia Saudelli team up with chief political editor Michaela Küfner to unpack the Greens’ governing potential.
1. Podcast-Cover; Einsatz Presse Titel: 210928 DW Podcastcover_Love Matters.png Beschreibung: DW, Cover (Podcast), Presse, PR, Love Matters with Evelyn Sharma Format: 3000x3000px; PNG

Love Matters: New DW podcast hosted by actor Evelyn Sharma 29.09.2021

Plagued by problems in love, sex and relationships in general? Listen to DW’s new podcast, "Love Matters," with Evelyn Sharma for some advice and inspiration.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Screen time & kids — it may not matter 24.09.2021

Children in the US spend four hours per day staring at tablets, phones, TVs or video games. And as shocking as it may sound, new research suggests they're developing just fine.
Nur für die abgesprochene Berichterstattung! *** The Wild | With Chris Morgan. For Living Planet. Podcast cross-promotion, only be used for those purposes.

The Wild with Chris Morgan (special episode) 26.08.2021

This week, Living Planet brings you another podcast we think you'll enjoy: The Wild with Chris Morgan. Often we go to nature to find silence, to find solace. But what is silence really? You might think you’re in a quiet place, but it’s really hard to find natural silence these days. In this special episode, Chris Morgan goes searching for one square inch of silence.
7.7.2021, Haji Camp, Kandahar. Mustapha Ben Messaoud, Chief Field Operations visit Haji internally displaced camp who who have left their homes due to war and conflict.

UNICEF helping kids, women amid violence in Afghanistan 12.08.2021

UNICEF's Chief of Field Operations in Afghanistan, Mustapha Ben Messaoud is concerened about the rising number of children and women discplaced by the conflict in the country. He explains why it's vital to make sure that access to medical services, education and food is ensured.

DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

George W. Bush reflects on Merkel - Interview (E09) 14.07.2021

America's 43rd President invited DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl to his family's summer house in Maine. He doesn't give many interviews any more. But he made an exception to talk about "his friend" Angela Merkel - and about a shoulder massage that made headlines at the time.

DW Teaser Podcastproject fußball Host.

Project Fussball – DW's German Football Podcast 20.06.2021

Ahead of and during Euro 2020, season two of Project Fussball explores German football identity. COVID-19 was the focus of season one.
Podcast Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel, 19.Juni 2021 © 2021 Presse- und Informationsamt der Bundesregierung

Merkel marks 80 years since Nazi invasion of Soviet Union 19.06.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has described the June 1941 invasion as a cause for "shame." In her weekly video podcast, she also criticized modern-day crackdowns in Russia and Belarus.
Screenshot Bundeskanzlerin Merkel Anpsrache Video Tag der Umwelt

Merkel urges 'ambitious' Glasgow climate summit 05.06.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the UN's COP26 summit in November must deliver "concrete measures" to tackle climate change. She used her weekly podcast to highlight World Environment Day.
DW Merkel’s last dance Teaser (Podcast) Beschreibung: DW, Politik, Teaser (Podcast), Merkel’s last dance, ENG

The Merkel Method - Interview with Katarina Barley (E08) 03.06.2021

How does she do it? How has the German Chancellor managed to stay on top for 15+ years? What does "Merkeling through" mean? Find out from somebody who has served as minister under Angela Merkel, working closely with her, but also campaigning against her.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 23.04.2021 23.04.2021

Is Sweden having second thoughts about its covid strategy? - The very brief rise and fall of the European Super League. - The electoral race to replace German chancellor Angela Merkel takes shape - The ‘ecological uprising’ underway in Serbia - And a special focus on meat consumption in DW’s podcast On the Green Fence

On the Green Fence Beschreibung: DW, Picture Teaser (Podcast), On the Green Fence, OTGF

Saving a Thai beach paradise from mass tourism 23.04.2021

The iconic cove from "The Beach" movie is slowly starting to recover from the onslaught of mass tourism. Thai authorities had sealed it off to the public in 2018 after almost all the coral was destroyed. Now tourism operators and local stakeholders struggling under the pandemic are urging the authorities to reopen the beach. But how can the environmental recovery be secured if this happens?
