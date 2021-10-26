Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Podcasts are video and audio programs that can be streamed or downloaded on computers, smartphones and personal music players via the Internet.
The term "podcast" is a portmanteau of the words "broadcast" and "iPod", the name of a popular portable MP3 player. Most podcasts are produced exclusively for an online audience, though some TV shows and radio programs are also available as podcasts. Podcasts offer a wide range in themes and formats, from news reports to storytelling programs to comedy shows.
This time On the Green Fence is bringing you an episode from our friends at Outside/In, an American podcast about the natural world and how we use it. In their episode "Scents and Sensibility" the Outside/In team explore the origins, role and transformation of potpourri. Listen in for a unique take on this "old school" air freshener.
The Greens will likely play a central role in a future government coalition. September’s elections have elevated them to new levels of political power. The current rounds of exploratory and coalition talks will determine just how green Germany will go from here. DW’s Nina Haase and Guilia Saudelli team up with chief political editor Michaela Küfner to unpack the Greens’ governing potential.
This week, Living Planet brings you another podcast we think you'll enjoy: The Wild with Chris Morgan. Often we go to nature to find silence, to find solace. But what is silence really? You might think you’re in a quiet place, but it’s really hard to find natural silence these days. In this special episode, Chris Morgan goes searching for one square inch of silence.
UNICEF's Chief of Field Operations in Afghanistan, Mustapha Ben Messaoud is concerened about the rising number of children and women discplaced by the conflict in the country. He explains why it's vital to make sure that access to medical services, education and food is ensured.
America's 43rd President invited DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl to his family's summer house in Maine. He doesn't give many interviews any more. But he made an exception to talk about "his friend" Angela Merkel - and about a shoulder massage that made headlines at the time.
How does she do it? How has the German Chancellor managed to stay on top for 15+ years? What does "Merkeling through" mean? Find out from somebody who has served as minister under Angela Merkel, working closely with her, but also campaigning against her.
Is Sweden having second thoughts about its covid strategy? - The very brief rise and fall of the European Super League. - The electoral race to replace German chancellor Angela Merkel takes shape - The ‘ecological uprising’ underway in Serbia - And a special focus on meat consumption in DW’s podcast On the Green Fence
The iconic cove from "The Beach" movie is slowly starting to recover from the onslaught of mass tourism. Thai authorities had sealed it off to the public in 2018 after almost all the coral was destroyed. Now tourism operators and local stakeholders struggling under the pandemic are urging the authorities to reopen the beach. But how can the environmental recovery be secured if this happens?