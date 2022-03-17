Playing for peace in Cameroon

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In Bamenda, Cameroon an organization uses sport to demobilize and bring separatist fighters back into society.
A prominent lawyer and opposition lawmaker was shot dead by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon's restive English-speaking North West region.
Medical charity Doctors Without Borders has confirmed the kidnapping of five of its members in northern Cameroon. The identities of the kidnappers and motive are not yet known.
Cameroon is to host the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in January 2022. The games should be delayed because of the conflict, writes human rights activist and journalist Rebecca Tinsley.
A civil war has been raging in Cameroon since 2016. Separatists in Anglophone regions want their own state, called Ambazonia.
