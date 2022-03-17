 Playing for peace in Cameroon | Africa | DW | 23.03.2022

Africa

Playing for peace in Cameroon

In Bamenda, Cameroon an organization uses sport to demobilize and bring separatist fighters back into society.

Watch video 02:06

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON - OCTOBER 07: Cameroon's President and head of Cameroon People's Democratic Movement Paul Biya speaks to media after casting his vote at a polling station during presidential elections in Yaounde, Cameroon on October 07, 2018. Jean Pierre Kepseu / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

AfricaLink on Air — 17 March 2022 17.03.2022

GirlZOffMute Cameroon

GirlZOffMute: Cameroon's Anglophone crisis put kids' right to education at risk 14.03.2022

Cameroon Nkwen Festival of Culture and Arts

Cameroon: Grand cultural bonanza 12.01.2022

ARCHIV 22.09.2017 +++ A demonstrator carries a sign calling for the liberation of detained activists during a protest against perceived discrimination in favour of the country's francophone majority on September 22, 2017 in Bamenda, the main town in northwest Cameroon and an anglophone hub. Several thousand demonstrators took to the streets in English-speaking parts of Cameroon in protest at perceived discrimination in favour of the country's francophone majority, concurring sources said. English-speakers have long complained that Cameroon's wealth has not been shared out fairly and that they suffer discrimination. / AFP PHOTO / STRINGER (Photo credit should read STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images)

5 years of Cameroon's Anglophone crisis 01.10.2021

Title: Nigeria’s TikTok Craze Nigeria's TikTok content creators are killing it these days! They're among the most enthusiastic users of the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform in Africa. More and more young Africans are signing up and sharing on TikTok, and driving its growth. Location: Abuja Picture culled from a web video from our correspondent Nnenna Obibuaku-DW has permission to use it.

Nigeria's TikTok craze 21.03.2022

LVIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 9: African people studying in Sumy arriving at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine on March 9, 2022. Students with Indian, Chinese and different African nationalities have arrived today in Lviv from Sumy, a city located in eastern Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor created to evacuate them. Adri Salido / Anadolu Agency

African students still trapped in Ukraine 17.03.2022

Ort: Kenya, Nairobi Aufnahmedatum unbekannt. Thema: Kenya: The beauty of bones

Kenya: The beauty of bones 17.03.2022

Title: Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now Teaser: A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the fore front of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 state who fall victim of police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute Location: Abuja Tags: Nigeria, lawyer, justice, Lawyer Now, Police

Nigeria’s app for justice: Lawyers Now-Now 11.03.2022

12/05/2011 Stadtansicht, Bamenda, Kamerun, Afrika

Cameroon: Opposition senator shot dead in Anglophone region 12.01.2022

A prominent lawyer and opposition lawmaker was shot dead by suspected separatist fighters in Cameroon's restive English-speaking North West region.

Employees of French NGO 'Medecins Sans Frontieres' MSF (Doctors Without Borders) are loading medicine and food for Africa into a Russian cargo aircraft, at Bordeaux-Merignac airport, southwestern France on November 12, 2011. The humanitarian-aid NGO has its logistic center at Merignac airport. Photo by Patrick Bernard/ABACAPRESS.COM # 298015_014

Gunmen kidnap 5 MSF workers in Cameroon 25.02.2022

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders has confirmed the kidnapping of five of its members in northern Cameroon. The identities of the kidnappers and motive are not yet known.

Football - 2021 Africa Cup of Nations - Official Draw - Yaounde - Cameroon. General View, Roger Milla at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Draw at the Palais de Congress Hall in Yaounde, Cameroon on 17 August 2021 ©Alain Guy Suffo/Sports Inc URN:61765107

Opinion: Postpone the AFCON in Cameroon due to the Anglophone crisis 09.12.2021

Cameroon is to host the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in January 2022. The games should be delayed because of the conflict, writes human rights activist and journalist Rebecca Tinsley.

Separatism in Cameroon: 5 years of violent civil war

Separatism in Cameroon: 5 years of violent civil war 01.10.2021

A civil war has been raging in Cameroon since 2016. Separatists in Anglophone regions want their own state, called Ambazonia.