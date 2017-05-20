Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.
Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, born in Reading, England, in 1983, studied English Literature at the University of Edinburgh. She worked as an event manager and for an online magazine called "The Party Times." When her older sister Kate married Prince William, she received a great deal of media attention and was named England's most sought-after single in 2008.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has married financier James Matthews at a private ceremony in Berkshire in the UK. The glamorous society affair has been dubbed the "wedding of the year."
The Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton, is getting married. The media buzz is huge: It's not a simple wedding with a few guests, but THE wedding of the year. Here are other glamorous brides to inspire her.