Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, born in Reading, England, in 1983, studied English Literature at the University of Edinburgh. She worked as an event manager and for an online magazine called "The Party Times." When her older sister Kate married Prince William, she received a great deal of media attention and was named England's most sought-after single in 2008.

Pippa Middleton wedding. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leave St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire, following their wedding, watched by the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George (right). Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Pippa. Photo credit should read: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire URN:31379085 |

Royal sister-in-law Pippa takes spotlight in star-studded British wedding 20.05.2017

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has married financier James Matthews at a private ceremony in Berkshire in the UK. The glamorous society affair has been dubbed the "wedding of the year."
Pippa Middleton wedding. File photo dated 20/07/16 of a detail of Pippa Middleton's engagement ring, a day after she announced her engagement to financier James Matthews. They will wed at St Mark's Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on the morning of Saturday May 20. Picture date: Thursday May 18, 2017. See PA story ROYAL Pippa. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire URN:31350582 |

Pippa Middleton marries at almost-royal event 20.05.2017

Pippa Middleton's wedding to financier James Matthews is regarded as the biggest UK society event of the year. Despite rain forecast for the afternoon, the couple managed to stay dry as they said "I do."
Pippa Middleton: wedding of the year 19.05.2017

The world's most famous bridesmaid is soon to be a bride: on May 20th, Prince William's sister-in-law Pippa Middelton is to wed James Matthews. Speculation is running high over the guest list and the royal family’s role.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe 19.05.2017

All cinematic eyes are on Cannes for the world’s preeminent film festival. Plus: who’s coming to the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on Saturday? And: German baritone Benjamin Appl.