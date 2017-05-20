Pippa Middleton is the younger sister of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

Philippa Charlotte "Pippa" Middleton, born in Reading, England, in 1983, studied English Literature at the University of Edinburgh. She worked as an event manager and for an online magazine called "The Party Times." When her older sister Kate married Prince William, she received a great deal of media attention and was named England's most sought-after single in 2008.