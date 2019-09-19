 Pierre Cardin: Iconic fashion designer honored in ′Fashion Futurist′ show | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 20.09.2019

Culture

Pierre Cardin: Iconic fashion designer honored in 'Fashion Futurist' show

The French designer shaped fashion in the 1960s and '70s with bold colors, futuristic shapes and a daring mix of fabrics. This revolutionary fashion moment is being celebrated in a new exhibition in Düsseldorf.

PIERRE CARDIN. FASHION FUTURIST four models in striped clothing (Archives Pierre Cardin)

Geometric patterns, outsized sunglasses in the shape of bulls eyes, a wild mix of fabrics that include vinyl and plexiglass — the bold look created by Paris fashion designer Pierre Cardin caused a sensation in the 1960s and '70s. 

At the "Pierre Cardin. Fashion Futurist" exhibit that opened this week at Kunstpalast Düsseldorf, more than 80 haute couture dresses and accessories from the French designer's creative peak are on display.

The show focuses on dresses, boots, glasses and hats, some of which cover the entire face, leaving only a narrow opening for the eyes. According to the museum, the spectrum ranges from "young, androgynous looks" to "futuristic space-age fashion and the dreamy elegance of evening wear."

fashion by Pierre Cardin (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

Futuristic fashion inspired by astronauts' space suits

Extravagant fashion that pleases

Cardin created his futuristic look at a time when the first Star Trek episodes hit TV screens.

The use of bright colors, eye-catching cuts and strong contrasts reflected the intergalactic spirit of the time. The designer's enthusiasm for astronauts is unmistakable in many of his creations.

Famous actresses including Lauren Bacall, Raquel Welch and Jeanne Moreau were Cardin fans. Twiggy, a British fashion model, wore Cardin mini dresses in the '60s, while early Beatles band photos show the Fab Four in his collarless suits.

The Beatles (Imago Images/United Archives International)

1963: The Beatles in Pierre Cardin suits

At the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, the German team showed up in unisex Cardin jumpsuits with cut-outs in the stomach and breast areas.

Read moreHow German photographer Peter Lindbergh kicked off the supermodel era

Clear geometric forms, Cardin's trademark, made not only for recognizable clothing, but also inspired chunky metal jewelry, buttons and belts. These forms were reinforced by the unusual mix of different fabrics.

Pierre Cardin fashion show, model wearing flowing skirt walks down catealk(picture-alliance/dpa/TPG)

2019: Cardin presents a new collection in China

Cardin was especially able to fashion his unique style by cutting fabrics to size on his customers' bodies, said "Fashion Futurist" curator, Barbara Til.

Even at the age of 97, Pierre Cardin is far from considering retirement. Earlier this month, he presented his 2020 Spring/Summer collection in China. Like in the '60s and '70s, the creations are decidedly futuristic. "My favorite clothes are those I create for a life that doesn't even exist yet — for the world of tomorrow," Cardin once said.

"Pierre Cardin. Fashion Futurist" runs through January 5, 2020 at Kunstpalast Düsseldorf

  • Pierre Cardin (picture alliance/dpa/Y. Valat)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Successful entreprenuer

    Born to French parents on July 2, 1922 in a town near Venice, Pierre Cardin was a teen when he started in dressmaking and quickly embraced the idea of "bella figura." In men’s fashion in particular, Cardin designs have a sculpture-like silhouette. The owner of 800 factories worldwide, a castle, a museum and half a village, Cardin is one of the richest men in France.

  • three models in shiny bright raincoats (picture alliance/dpa/A. Garcia)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Retro design

    In the 1960s, Pierre Cardin dressed his models in shiny patent leather, plastic, and tight, shimmering metallic bodysuits - all of which are totally hip at the moment, too. Cardin presented the above collection at the 2012 Barcelona Fashion Week. Cardin fashion is available worldwide in dozens of franchise and privately-owned retail stores.

  • male models in green suits on catwalk (picture alliance/dpa/L. Dolega)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Futuristic vision

    Cardin always tended toward Italian futurism. Painters and sculptors, architects and designers had a significant influence on his abstract fashion designs. Cardin’s ideas were often breathtaking - but not really suitable for everyday use. Few men would actually go shopping in a "Made by Cardin" outfit like the above.

  • Cardin and male models in the street, 1983 (picture alliance/dpa/AFP)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Couture for men

    Cardin revolutionized fashion: each new collection was different, was more innovative. His creativity appeared to be boundless. He was the first fashion czar to sell affordable haute couture off the rack. The famous Galeries Lafayette department store carried his collections, including the above menswear for the fall/winter season 1983/84.

  • Pierre Cardin examinjes bolts of cloth in 1970 (picture alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Quality matters

    Fastidious, Pierre Cardin made sure his fashion was cut from the best material. Fabric was made to his specifications. He was usually ahead of his terms in his choice of colors and texture. Cardin set new textile trends, and other couturiers often followed his lead. Above, the designer inspects exquisite tweed wool fabric.

  • Pierre Cardin and three female models (picture alliance/Mencarini Archives/Leemage)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Icing on the cake

    The designer is involved in every minute detail before the models saunter onto the catwalk to present his latest fashion. Above, he tweaked a hairdo here and a hat there for a show presenting avant-garde fashion in Rome in 1960.

  • Pierre Cardin and Ursula Andress 1975 (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    The socialite

    Famous fashion designers like to be surrounded by rich, beautiful women. Or better still, celebrities, queens, film stars and female aristocrats. As a businessman, Pierre Cardin was fully aware of the promotional effect that stars like "Bond-Girl" Ursula Andress had when wearing his designs in the glitzy world of Hollywood.

  • Pierre Cardin leather patch on jeans (picture alliance/dpa/R. Fellens)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    The Cardin brand

    The fashion house that Pierre Cardin founded in 1950 has become both a temple of haute couture and a vast business empire. Cardin has sold more than 600 licenses to produce clothes under his brand name. This discreet leather patch adorns the backside of Pierre Cardin men’s jeans all over the world.

  • models on catwalk in desert (AFP/Getty Images/P. Parks)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Space Odyssey

    Always good for a spectacular surprise, Cardin let male and female models show his 2008 spring/summer collection striding down a catwalk across a desert landscape in northwestern China. A year later, he sold licenses to China to sell coveted Cardin fashion and accessories.

  • bottom half of short green dress on model (picture alliance / AP Photo/C. Ena)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    True extravagance

    2016 saw the last Cardin fashion show to date. This time, however, it was presented in classic catwalk style in Paris, the fashion capital and the center of Cardin’s business empire since 1944. As always, the colors and styles were modern and distinctive. The nonagenarian still spends hours every day sketching draft designs.

  • Pierre Cardin waves (picture alliance/dpa/G. Horcajuelo)

    Avant-garde fashion, futuristic design: Happy 95th birthday Pierre Cardin

    Crafty genius

    His fashion and the Cardin empire have made the Italian-born designer not only rich, but also a legend among old-school fashion designers like Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent. Pierre Cardin has survived them all. Happy 95th birthday!

    Author: Heike Mund (db)


bb/db (epd, dpa)

