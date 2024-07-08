  1. Skip to content
PFAS - Poisoned for Eternity?

July 8, 2024

Coated pans, waterproof clothing, refrigerants for air conditioning systems. All these everyday items contain PFAS. This group of chemical compounds makes life more convenient.

PFAS are water, grease and dirt repellent and are used almost everywhere: Not only in extinguishing foam, but also in rain jackets and coated pans, in chain grease, dental floss, burger paper, cosmetics or ski wax. Image: BR

But PFAS compounds are also highly controversial because they are both toxic and long-lasting.

PFAS are deposited in the soil. The substances do not occur in nature and cannot be broken down quickly by water, light or bacteria.Image: BR

Known as "perpetual chemicals”, PFAS accumulate in the environment and also enter the human body. The film examines the question of whether PFAS should be banned because they threaten our health. Or should they continue to be used because they are so practical and virtually irreplaceable in our everyday lives?

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 26.07.2024 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 26.07.2024 – 04:15 UTC
SAT 27.07.2024 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 28.07.2024 – 19:15 UTC
MON 29.07.2024 – 09:15 UTC
MON 29.07.2024 – 16:15 UTC
MON 29.07.2024 – 21:15 UTC
WED 31.07.2024 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4