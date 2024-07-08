PFAS - Poisoned for Eternity?

Coated pans, waterproof clothing, refrigerants for air conditioning systems. All these everyday items contain PFAS. This group of chemical compounds makes life more convenient.

But PFAS compounds are also highly controversial because they are both toxic and long-lasting.

PFAS are deposited in the soil. The substances do not occur in nature and cannot be broken down quickly by water, light or bacteria. Image: BR

Known as "perpetual chemicals”, PFAS accumulate in the environment and also enter the human body. The film examines the question of whether PFAS should be banned because they threaten our health. Or should they continue to be used because they are so practical and virtually irreplaceable in our everyday lives?

Broadcasting Hours:

