Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Peter Joseph Lenné

German Landscape Architect

Peter Joseph Lenné (1789-1866) is regarded as the most important gardener in German history. The park surrounding the famous San Sanssouci palace in Potsdam is one of more than 350 gardens which he designed during his lifetime.