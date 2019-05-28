Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
German Landscape Architect
Peter Joseph Lenné (1789-1866) is regarded as the most important gardener in German history. The park surrounding the famous San Sanssouci palace in Potsdam is one of more than 350 gardens which he designed during his lifetime.
Berlin would not be as green were it not for Peter J. Lenné, the landscape architect and former general director of the Royal Gardens at Sanssouci who beautified the Prussian capital and renewed Potsdam as a garden city.