People's Republic of China

With a population of 1.3 billion the People's Republic of China is the most populous country in the world. It has developped into an economic superpower.

China is one of Germany's top trading Partners. The PRC has a one-party system and is governed by the Chinese Communist Party.

--FILE--Waste gas is emitted from a chimney in heavy smog in Changchun city, northeast Chinas Jilin province, 26 January 2013. Emissions from motor vehicles, coal-burning and cooking contributed to the dense smogs in Beijing in January, according to research results issued Sunday (3 February 2013). The three factors made up 50 percent of the contributions to the five heavy smogs last month, according to the research of the hazes cause and control group under the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). The motor vehicles are blamed for nearly a quarter of the capitals PM2.5, or airborne particles measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter. Coal burning contributed to 20 percent of the PM2.5, noting dust from construction sites should also be further brought under control. The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area should focus on limiting industrial production and improving the process of coal burning, enhancing desulfurization, denitration and dedusting in the burning process. The research group spotted hazy weather in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area in the periods of January 6-8, January 9-15, January 17-19, January 22-23 and January 25-31. During the period from January 25 to 31, PM2.5 reading of more than 300 micrograms per cubic meter lasted for over 50 hours, the research result shows.(Imaginechina via AP Images)

COP26: China agrees to 'ambitious' climate action plan with US 10.11.2021

In the surprise announcement, China acknowledged "there is a gap" between current climate efforts and the targets set by the Paris Agreement. The US and China are the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases.
TOPSHOT - This photo taken on February 3, 2020 shows a medical staff member disinfecting at a quarantine zone converted from a hotel in Wuhan, the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. - The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said on February 4. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

How long will China persist with its 'zero-COVID' strategy? 10.11.2021

Other hard-nosed countries have eased strict pandemic measures, but there is no sign that China is moving toward a policy of "coexisting" with coronavirus.

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021 10.11.2021

As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
ARCHIV - 27.02.2018, Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart: Abgase kommen aus dem Auspuff eines Autos. Der Treibhausgas-Ausstoß in Deutschland im Jahr 2018 war etwas geringer als bisher angenommen. Foto: Marijan Murat/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

COP26: Germany fails to sign up to 2040 combustion engine phaseout 10.11.2021

Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.

Taiwan armoured Vehicles parade following Chinese President Xi JinpingÄôs threats to unify the self governing island, in Taipei, Taiwan, 10 October 2021. The self governing island has been building better relations with the US, UK, Australia, India, and some other European countries including France, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Poland and Slovakia, which facing escalating threats from China. (Photo by Ceng Shou Yi/NurPhoto)

Taiwan: China is using 'gray zone' tactics to take control 09.11.2021

Taipei said it aims to build a "resilient defense" to cope with rising military threats made by China. The threats reportedly include overflights of Taiwanese airspace and cyber warfare.
211030 -- BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2021 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses the first session of the 16th Group of 20 G20 Leaders Summit via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 30, 2021. CHINA-BEIJING-XI JINPING-G20 SUMMIT CN LixXueren PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

China's Communist Party to pass historical resolution 09.11.2021

The leadership of China's Communist Party is expected to elect President Xi for an unprecedented third term, cementing Xi's policy of "common prosperity." DW discusses the policy with China expert Frasier Howie.
A picture taken on August 2021 shows the headquarters building of Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. The group is in financial crisis and the markets are watching the impact on the Chinese and global economy.　( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Investment in China growing despite government crackdown 09.11.2021

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China in the first six months of the year jumped 28.7% from the same period last year. But a real estate crisis and a government crackdown on tech firms are likely to slow growth.

A vendor cooks barbecues at the entrance of an industrial park in Houjie, in Dongguan China's southern Guangdong province on September 30, 2021, an area hit by power restrictions. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP)

China´s path to a greener future faces setbacks 09.11.2021

China wants to become carbon neutral by 2060, but is currently suffering the most severe electricity shortage in more than a decade. Experts are worried that China will fall back on coal and other fossil fuels.
Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China: Party leaders seem set to cement Xi's hold on power 08.11.2021

Top Communist Party officials meeting in Beijing are likely to issue a resolution putting the Chinese president on an equal footing with Mao Zedong. The way seems clear for Xi Jinping to claim a third term.
A satellite picture shows a rail terminus and target storage building in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China, October 7, 2021. Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

China: Satellites find mock-ups of US ships at target range 08.11.2021

The outlines of an aircraft carrier and at least one destroyer have been spotted at a Chinese site the US Naval Institute said is used for target practice.
(211107) -- BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the Palace Museum in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China's first snowstorm of winter arrives early — in pictures 07.11.2021

Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has been hit by freezing temperatures and early snowfall, sparking highway closures and flight and train cancellations.
(180712) -- JINAN, July 12, 2018 (Xinhua) -- Two PLA airforce JH-7A fighter-bombers are seen during a training module in preparation for the International Army Games on July 12, 2018. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force will send H-6K bombers, J-10A fighters, JH-7A fighter-bombers, IL-76 and Y-9 transport aircrafts, and a team of airborne troops to Russia to participate in the International Army Games 2018. It will be the first time that H-6K bombers and Y-9 transport aircraft have gone abroad to take part in military competitions.(Xinhua/Yang Pan) (lmm)

Taiwan says 16 Chinese warplanes enter air defense zone 07.11.2021

Taipei has said it is one of the largest Chinese incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone since early October, coming right after an EU delegation visited Taipei to work on building ties.
1.04.2018 (180412) -- SANYA, April 12, 2018 () -- Vessels and aircraft including the aircraft carrier Liaoning and latest submarines, vessels and fighter jets take part in a review in the South China Sea on April 12, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, reviewed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the South China Sea Thursday morning and made a speech after the review. (/Mo Xiaoliang) (zkr) |

German engine technology found in Chinese warships — report 06.11.2021

Engines developed in Germany can evade export control bans due to their status as a so-called dual-use technology, a German media investigation has revealed.
Symbolbild zur 5G Versteigerung, Mainz, Deutschland. 5G Netz *** Symbol picture of the 5G auction Mainz Germany 5G network

Brazil raises billions in 5G tender 06.11.2021

Winning bids went to subsidiaries of Telefonica, Telecom Italia and America Movil. Huawei was exluded from the tender amid US-China tech standoff.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center pose for photos next to Raphael Glucksmann, the chair of the EU's foreign interference committee and other EU parlimentarians during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Glucksmann is leading a group of European Union parliamentarians during the meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai on Thursday as part of the delegation's first official visit to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Taiwan visit 'not a provocation,' says EU delegation 05.11.2021

A group of EU lawmakers has concluded its three-day visit to Taiwan amid accusations of provocation from Beijing. The delegation has called for more international engagement.
This screengrab taken on December 28, 2020 from an undated video showing former Chinese lawyer and citizen journalist Zhang Zhan as she broadcasts via YouTube, at an unconfirmed location in China. - Zhang was jailed for four years on December 28, 2020 by a court in Shanghai for her reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said, almost a year after details of an unknown viral pneumonia surfaced in the central China city. (Photo by Handout / YOUTUBE / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / YouTube - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES

China: COVID citizen journalist 'close to death' in jail 05.11.2021

Zhang Zhan traveled to Wuhan in February last year to report on the chaos at the epicenter of the first coronavirus outbreak. She is on hunger strike after receiving a 4-year jail sentence for "provoking trouble."
