Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With a population of 1.3 billion the People's Republic of China is the most populous country in the world. It has developped into an economic superpower.
China is one of Germany's top trading Partners. The PRC has a one-party system and is governed by the Chinese Communist Party.
As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.