 Paris knife attack: Two killed, one seriously injured | News | DW | 23.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paris knife attack: Two killed, one seriously injured

A man has killed two people and injured another in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes. Authorities said the attacker has been shot dead by police.

A file photo of the red and white tape used by the French national police to secure a zone from traffic.

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in the Paris suburb of Trappes, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the French capital.

The knife attacker was then shot dead by police. The motive for the attack was under investigation.

The local authorities tweeted that the operation was complete.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb tweeted, praising the "quick response and exemplary mobilization of the security forces."

A map showing where Trappes is located.

The "Islamic State" claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its members had carried out the assault. The militant group did not provide any evidence.

Located near the wealthy area of Versailles, Trappes, with a population of around 30,000 and part of the French capital's far suburbs, is known for problems linked to poverty and gangs.

ap/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

  • Police officers enter the scene of a deadly knife attack in Paris, France (picture alliance/MAXPPP/O. Corsan)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    May 12, 2018: Paris knife attack

    A man wielding a knife attacks bystanders in a central neighborhood in Paris, killing one person and wounding another four. French prosecutors open a terror probe into the attack, citing witness accounts that the assailant shouted "Allahu akbar" (God is greatest). The militant "Islamic State" (IS) group claims responsibility for the attack, calling the knifeman one of their "soldiers."

  • Macron touching coffin of Arnaud Beltrame (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    March 23, 2018: Trebes hostage crisis

    An attacker claiming allegiance to IS perpetrates a string of violent crimes in the southern town of Trebes during the morning hours. He kills a man while stealing a car and then fires shots at police officers before entering a Super U grocery store, where he takes hostages. Police shoot dead the attacker. There are at least two deaths and three injured.

  • Emergency vehicle outside the Marseille train station (Reuters/J.P. Pelissier)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    October 1, 2017: Marseille train station knife attack

    A man fatally stabs two women in the Marseille train station. The perpetrator, Ahmed Hanachi, is shot dead by police on patrol. IS claims responsibility for the attack in a post on its news agency Amaq. In it, they call Hanachi one of the group's "soldiers." Two Interior Ministry officials resign after it is revealed that Hanachi was an undocumented immigrant who they had failed to detain.

  • Police on the Champs-Elysees (Imago/Zuma Press/A. Freindorf)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    April 20, 2017: Champs-Elysees police shooting

    A gunman open fire on police on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' most iconic boulevard. One police officer is killed and two individuals are injured before police shoot the gunman dead. A note praising IS is found next to the gunman's body. The terrorist group also claims responsibility. The attack occurs just days before the first round of the French presidential election. Security is tightened.

  • Soldiers stand guard outside the Louvre and point to the building (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Zihnioglu)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    February 3, 2017: Machete attempt at Louvre

    Soldiers shoot and serevely injury a knife-weilding man outside the Louvre museum in Paris after he assails them. One soldier is lightly injured. The attacker had two further machetes in his backpack. A subsequent investigation reveals that the Egyptian national had traveled to France from Dubai on a valid tourist visa. A Twitter account associated with the man's name refers to IS in posts.

  • A muslim mourns in front of a church (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Petit Tesson)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 26, 2016: murder of Normandy priest

    Two teens enter a church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, Normandy and slit the throat of an 85-year-old priest in front of five parishioners. Police shoot the 19-year-olds dead as they try to leave. IS takes responsibility and publishes a video of the teens pledging allegiance to the group. Many French Muslims attend the next Sunday's mass to show solidarity with Catholics and condemn the attack.

  • People look at candle tributes and flowers on the promenade boardwalk in Nice (Reuters/E. Gaillard)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    July 14, 2016: Truck attack in Nice

    On Bastille Day, France's national holiday, a truck drives through crowds in Nice that had gathered to watch the fireworks on a major beachside promenade. Before being shot dead by police, the driver kills 86 and injuries more than 400 others. IS claims responsibility, stating that the attacker had responded to IS calls to target civilians living of coalition nations fighting IS in Syria and Iraq.

  • Medics attend to victims on the street of Paris while onlookers watch (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    November 13, 2015: Bataclan and Paris attack

    It is France's most deadly terror attack: IS jihadis armed with automatic weapons and explosives undertake coordinated attacks in Paris including at the Bataclan concert hall, the national stadium and various street cafes. The mass shootings and suicide bombings kill 130 people, injuring hundreds more. IS claims responsibility. Then-President Francois Hollande says it is an act of war by IS.

  • Investigators search a train as it sits in the station (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Bonniere)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    August 21, 2015: Thalys train tragedy averted

    A deadly attack is averted: on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Paris, a man open fire with an assualt rifle that subsequently jams. Other train passengers tackle the man, preventing deadly violence. Four are injured including the attacker. The assailant had been known to French security officials for past drug-related activities and statements in defense of radical Islamist violence.

  • Police outside the gas factory (Reuters/E. Foudrot)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    June 26, 2015: Beheading and truck explosion near Lyon

    Yassin Salhi beheads his boss, covering the head in Arabic and placing it on the gate outside the US-based industrial gas company Air Productions, located near Lyon. He also tries to blow up the factory by driving his van into the gas cylinders. The intent fails but unleashes a smaller explosion, injuring two. French authorities claim links between the man and IS. He commits suicide in prison.

  • People hold up signs reading Je Suis Charlie (AFP/Getty Images/G. Tibbon)

    IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

    January 7-9, 2015: Charlie Hebdo and Jewish supermarket attack

    First, two men with automatic guns storm the offices of satire magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 and wounding 12 others. A different gunman kills a police officer the next day, then four more during a hostage-taking on the 9th in a kosher grocery. Police eventually shoot all three gunmen dead, but not before they claim allegiance to IS and al-Qaida. Many demonstrate solidarity with those killed.

    Author: Cristina Burack


DW recommends

Security fence around Eiffel Tower built to stop terrorists

The 3-meter-high glass and metal barrier is both bulletproof and strong enough to stop a truck on a suicide mission. France remains on a state of high alert since a series of terror attacks in 2015 left hundreds dead. (16.06.2018)  

Suspect in Brussels and Paris terror attacks charged in France

Mohamed Abrini has been formally charged with his alleged involvement in the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. His lawyers criticized the French court case as Abrini is already facing charges Belgium. (30.01.2017)  

Paris knife attack: Arrest made in Strasbourg

Strasbourg police have detained for questioning a man said by a judicial source to be a friend of Saturday's Paris knife attacker. The assailant was shot dead by police after killing one person and wounding four. (13.05.2018)  

Vandals hit Paris plaque for France's last executed gays

A plaque commemorating a gay couple burnt alive at a city hall in 1750 was the target of the third attack in as many months. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took to Twitter to decry the "shameful demonstration of homophobia." (06.08.2018)  

IS-related terror attacks in France since 2015

A deadly knife attack in Paris is the latest terror attack to hit France that has been claimed by the militant "Islamic State" group. Over the past three years, there have been similar attacks, and some close calls. (13.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Two years on, Bataclan survivor tells his story  

Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo attacks marked  

Brussels: Paris terror suspect sentenced to 20 years  

Brussels Molenbeek strives to shake negative image  

Related content

Frankreich, Feuer in Aubervilliers

Paris suburb hit by second housing fire in a month 19.08.2018

Less than a month after a mother and her three children died in a fire, a hundred firefighters tackled another blaze in the same Parisian suburb of Aubervilliers. The cause of the apartment fire is not yet known.

Maske Symbolbild

Inside Europe: A creative space for migrants in Paris 10.08.2018

New laws in France should cut processing time in half for asylum seekers, but waiting for a decision on applications can still seem like an eternity. One group has created a pop-up space in Paris to help migrants take their mind off the bureaucracy. Here they can be creative and even meet the locals. Jake Cigainero has more.

Paris Tote und Verletzte bei Messerattacke

Paris knife attack leaves four injured and two dead including attacker 13.05.2018

Police in Paris killed a man after he stabbed others in the French capital. Judicial sources said the attacker had been on a police list as a risk to national security.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 