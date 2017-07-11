Papua New Guinea votes under tight security

Security was heavy as Papua New Guinea began to elect a new parliament on Monday against a background of past election violence and corruption.

Prime Minister James Marape is facing a challenge from his predecessor Peter O'Neill, with both hoping to assemble a coalition in the 118-seat assembly.

Marape on Monday confirmed news that police had detained his eldest son after officers discovered a large sum of cash inside a suitcase. He sought to dismiss rumors that the money was for illegal political financing.

"I just want to inform the country: Nothing to do with me," he told reporters.

Some 10,000 police, army and corrections services personnel have been mobilized for the vote, as well as some 30 troops deployed with transport aircraft from neighboring Australia.

What are the rivals promising?

The prime minister has promised to make Papua New Guinea the "richest black Christian nation." Marape, who leads the Pangu party, pointed out a lack of development despite the country being blessed with mineral resources.

"I admit there is much more to be done for our country," said Marape. New Guinea has large deposits of gas, oil, gold and copper, and also exports forestry and agricultural products.

"We want transparency, we want accountability, and above all we want a safe, fair and secured polling period," Marape said after casting his ballot.

Marape's challenger, former Prime Minister O'Neill, resigned as leader three years ago under pressure over endemic corruption. He was perceived to have failed to spread mining wealth to the people.

O'Neill's People's National Congress party has promised to bring in more private investment and revive the resources industry.

Why is there so much fear of violence?

Papua New Guinea, which occupies half of the island of New Guinea, has a history of corruption and election-related killings.

Monitors from the Australian National University documented more than 200 deaths related to the poll, and widespread "serious irregularities" during the last vote in 2017.

Papua New Guinea police say 15 election-related deaths have already been recorded this year. The period of voting is scheduled to take up to 18 days, with no outcome expected to be clear until August.

An independent observer's report on the last poll noted that the country's parliamentary elections are among the most challenging in the world.

The reasons they listed were tough terrain, challenging weather conditions, poor transport infrastructure, and wide liguistic and cultural diversity.

Election rivalries can also quickly change to violent conflicts, especially in remote and mountainous provinces.

rc/msh (AFP, Reuters)