  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
COP27
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Late giant panda Tuan Tuan lies on a purple blanket
Giant panda Tuan Tuan died after suffering a spate of seizuresImage: Taipei Zoo/AP/picture alliance
Nature and EnvironmentTaiwan

Panda gifted to Taiwan by China dies

52 minutes ago

The panda was gifted to Taipei by Beijing as a symbol of warmer relations between the two governments. He died after suffering a spate of seizures.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JmHF

A panda gifted to Taiwan by China 14 years ago died on Saturday, Taipei Zoo said.

The giant panda, named Tuan Tuan, died after suffering a spate of seizures.

He was born in 2004. Pandas can live for up to 30 years under human care, and have an average life span of 15-20 years in the wild.

Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan were given to Taiwan by China in 2008, as a gesture symbolizing rapprochement between the two governments. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, and relations between Beijing and Taipei have deteriorated since 2016.

What did Taipei Zoo say?

"Our medical team has confirmed that Tuan Tuan's heart stopped beating at 13:48 (05:48 GMT)," the zoo said in a statement.

The panda was given deep anesthesia to take CT scans earlier Saturday.

Veterinarians decided to "let Tuan Tuan to continue to sleep" after it was clear that his condition was "irreversible" and he could no longer "live a quality life."

Tuan Tuan began suffering seizures in August, and was observed to be increasingly lethargic. Medical scans showed the panda had a brain lesion, after which he was given anti-seizure medication.

Taipei Zoo suspected the panda had a brain tumor and began palliative care in October.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je thanked Tuan Tuan for "bringing happiness to Taiwanese people and making Taipei Zoo more wonderful."

China only loans pandas to foreign zoos, which must return any offspring within a few years of their birth. Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan and their offspring were fully gifted to Taiwan. The pair had two female cubs at Taipei Zoo.

sdi/kb (AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Xi Jinping in camo on a battleship

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

China's leader holds more power than ever before. Beijing denies having an accelerated timeline on Taiwan "reunification," but defense analysts say military preparation has been ongoing for years.
ConflictsNovember 8, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Germany's football players wear t-shrits reading "Human Rights" on the field

Germany blasts FIFA for restricting human rights protests

Sports6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters hold pictures of UN envoy Volker Perthes at a recent demonstration

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Sudan's difficult path to democratic transition

Politics19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Malaysia elections: What you need to know

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

Austrian policemen check passports at the Slovakian border to Austria in Kittsee, Austria

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

Illegal migration puts Slovakia into Schengen isolation

PoliticsNovember 18, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Man in a football jersey cheers amid a crowd; there are vuvuzelas and the English flag

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Fact check: Did Qatar 'buy' World Cup fans?

Sports20 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan in character on a film set

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

A German director portrays the research that led to #MeToo

FilmNovember 18, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

SoccerNovember 18, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage