  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
HealthGlobal issues

Palpitations: Should you worry if your heart races?

December 18, 2023

Excitement, exertion and stress can make your heart beat faster. But when palpitations occur out of the blue, psychological stress could be to blame. It's best to see your GP, though, as a racing heart or arrhythmia can be warning signs for stroke.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aBGd
Skip next section More on Health from around the world

More on Health from around the world

A symbolic couple standing next to a double bed, she is pregnant. Title picture to the episode about sex during pregnancy from the series "Sex & the Body".

Sex during pregnancy: Safe or not?

How pregnancy sex might cause bleeding, which positions to avoid & why doing it might even feel better while pregnant.
HealthOctober 16, 202311:42 min
The two symbols for men and women stadning next to each other, both thinking about love and sex, symbolized by a thought balloon with beating hearts. Title picture for the episode about female libido from the series "Sex & the Body".

The female libido: What drives women’s sex drive?

And is it different from male sexual desire? We check out hormones, misconceptions and the wonders of the weekend.
HealthSeptember 29, 202310:55 min
The capital letters PMS on red ground. PMS meaning pre-menstrual syndrome. Title picture for the episode about PMS from the series "Sex & the Body".

Weathering the monthly PMS storm

PMS can be a total rollercoaster for many women. But what exactly is it, and how can we best navigate its ups and downs?
HealthSeptember 29, 202307:40 min
Show more