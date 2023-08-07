  1. Skip to content
Pakistan's Imran Khan facing harsh jail conditions — lawyers

36 minutes ago

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was handed a three-year jail sentence for failing to declare state gifts he received while in power. He was cited by a spokesman as saying that he was being treated like a "terrorist."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Us5t
Lawyers protest against arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan
The arrest of Imran Khan led to backlash, with lawyers fighting his jail sentence Image: ARIF ALI/AFP

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing harsh prison conditions, his legal team said on Monday.

Khan was handed a three-year jail sentence on Saturday for failing to declare state gifts he received while in power. The ruling disqualifies him from running for office, with general elections due for later this year.

The former prime minister has faced more than 200 legal cases against him since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Pakistani police arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan

What did Khan's legal team say?

Khan's spokesman for legal affairs, Naeem Haider Panjutha, told reporters that he is the only person who was allowed to meet Khan since his arrest.

Panjutha said that Khan told him during the visit: "I'm being treated as if I were a terrorist."

The spokesman said that Khan was put in a small, dark jail cell with an open toilet.

He said that the only facility in the cell was a fan.

"His morale is high and he will continue the fight for the rule of law at any cost," the spokesman said.

"He is being held in deplorable conditions not fit for any human, but he is in good spirits," Khan spokesman Raoof Hasan told the Agence-France Presse (AFP) news agency.

"He said to 'tell the people that I will not compromise on my principles.'"

Khan braces for the worst

Panjutha said that Khan's legal team would file an appeal against the court order on Tuesday.

Imran Khan's jail sentence: What are Pakistanis saying?

He said the former prime minister was ready to face even harsher conditions.

Khan's legal team asked the Islamabad High Court for better facilities that include a table, chair, TV, mattress, personal bedding, clothing, and food.

His lawyers also asked for Khan to be granted permission to meet his wife, legal team and senior members of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

sdi/wd (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

Imran Khan pointing a finger in the air

Pakistan: Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years for corruption

Pakistan: Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years for corruption

The former prime minister of Pakistan has been found guilty in a case involving state gifts. The ruling could spell the end of his ambitions to retake power.
SocietyAugust 5, 2023
A view of a damaged building in a flooded area in Slovenia, following heavy rains

Storms and landslides claim lives in Slovenia, Austria

Nature and Environment3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
