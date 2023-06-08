  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Climate change
Law and JusticePakistan

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan secures bail in murder case

Saim Dušan Inayatullah
8 minutes ago

Police had registered an "abetment to murder" case against the former prime minister over the killing of a lawyer by unknown gunmen. Imran Khan also received bail in 16 other cases, the Dawn daily reported.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SKKa
Imran Khan appears in court in Lahore, Pakistan
Imran Khan has secured two weeks of bail from Islamabad's High Court in an abetment to murder case involving a slain lawyer. He has appeared in court multiple times over the past weeks, including in Lahore on Wednesday (pictured).Image: K.M. Chaudary/AP/picture alliance

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday secured bail from Islamabad's High Court.

This blocks his arrest in an abetment for murder case for 14 days. Dozens of other charges have also been raised against him.

The Pakistani daily Dawn reported Khan also received bail in 16 other cases from Islamabad's High Court, anti-terrorism court and district court.

His lawyer Gohar Khan said that Imran Khan had traveled to Islamabad from his home in Lahore to seek bail in over a dozen cases to avoid a new arrest.

According to Dawn, the former prime minister also appeared at the National Accountability Bureau's office in the northern city of Rawalpindi for an investigation into corruption allegations.

Also on Thursday, Imran Khan said in a video to supporters that he will "fight this system of oppression till my last breath."

Why is Pakistan facing a political crisis?

The ousted leader was initially arrested on May 9 and held for three days on corruption charges. He is now free on bail in a range of other criminal cases.

The initial charges were levied against Khan after he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

The arrest sparked protests by supporters of Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party who attacked military facilities.

Khan argues that the cases against him are to ensure that he is excluded from elections later this year.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's military denied allegations of human rights abuses without naming the former prime minister explicitly. Khan and his supporters have claimed that they have been subject to torture as part of a crackdown against them.

Late last month, officials announced that a travel ban had been imposed on Khan, his wife and hundreds of his political aides.

What is the abetment to murder case against Imran Khan?

On Wednesday, police registered an "abetment to murder" case against Imran Khan over the killing of a lawyer by unknown gunmen.

The slain lawyer, Abdul Razzaq Shar, had filed a court petition seeking sedition proceedings against Khan for dissolving the government after the no-confidence motion.

Police said that Shar was shot and killed by men on a motorcycle on Tuesday when he was on his way to court in Quetta in the southwestern Balochistan region.

It was not immediately clear how the link between the gunmen and Khan had been established.

This report was written in part with material from Reuters.

Edited by: Rebecca Staudenmaier

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pictured on a visit to assess flooded areas in Kherson

Ukraine: Zelenskyy visits flood-hit region after dam breach

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

In Lagos car drivers are waiting at the filling station; a banner is displayed to advertise diesel available

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Will ending fuel subsidies boost Nigeria's economy?

Business22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Mohammad Saad wears an orange t-shirt

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Pakistan-India cease-fire pays off for local hikers

Society23 hours ago02:31 min
More from Asia

Germany

Pilots in a Chinese fighter jet

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Germany fears ex-pilots share secrets with China

Politics9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Seven Latin American leaders stand in front of the flags of their countries.

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

EU looks to rekindle trade ties with Latin America

Trade19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Visitors discover images and models of the Neom project during an expo in Riyadh.

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

Gulf states spending big on AI: Opportunity or oppression?

PoliticsJune 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Four people watch in amazement as an egg hatches in a lab.

Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' thrills 30 years on

Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park' thrills 30 years on

Film5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Turning the tide on coral reef destruction

Nature and Environment7 hours ago03:26 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage