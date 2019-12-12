 Painting discovered in a trash bag could be stolen Klimt | Arts | DW | 12.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Painting discovered in a trash bag could be stolen Klimt

A gardener found an artwork presumed to be Gustav Klimt's valuable "Portrait of a Lady." It was hiding in the walls of the Italian gallery it was stolen from 23 years ago.

  • police officers standing next to painting which was found inside a gallery's wall (picture-alliance/AP/National Polizia di Stato)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The mystery of the 'Portrait of a Lady'

    A painting that had vanished in 1997 appears to have been discovered in the walls of the very gallery it was stolen from. The painting's disappearance has been one of the art world's biggest mysteries. The authenticity of the work that resurfaced is now being determined by authorities. "Portrait of a Lady" is a later work by the Austrian Art Nouveau master.

  • Gustav Klimt - Seated Young Girl (picture alliance/akg-images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    A master of detail

    Fourteen-year-old Gustav Klimt entered the Vienna School of Arts and Crafts in 1876, and perfected the classical style of painting. He was a gifted draftsman able to depict details with photo-like precision. As a portraitist he captured the soul of the sitter.

  • Hermesvilla (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Wien Museum)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Style of Vienna's Ringstrasse

    Among his first commissions were the murals of Vienna's Burgtheater. In 1886, working as the group called the "Company of Artists," Gustav Klimt, his brother Ernst Klimt and Franz Matsch painted emblematic scenes of theater history on the staircase hall and ceiling of the building. In 1888, Emperor Franz Joseph bestowed them with the Golden Cross of Merit.

  • Anton Stark, Gustav Klimt, Kolo Moser, Adolf Boehm, Maximilian Lenz, Ernst Stoehr, Wilhelm List, Emil Orlik, Maximilian Kurzweil, Leopold Stolba, Carl Moll, Rudolf Bacher. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    'To every age its art. To every art its freedom'

    In 1887 Klimt became the first president of the Vienna Secession movement. The group of artists — among them the renowned architect Joseph Hoffmann — aimed to create a new style that broke away from tradition and democratized art. The arts were to unite to bring beauty into everyday life.

  • Gustav Klimt - Medicine -ceiling of the University of Vienna (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Öst. Volkshochschularchiv)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    A break from the old

    In 1894 Klimt was asked to paint three murals for the ceiling of the University of Vienna. Instead of painting historical allegories of medicine, philosophy and jurisprudence, the artist broke away from tradition and created dream-like scenes of sensuous nudes floating in a void. The painting above represents Medicine. All three works burned in the fire of Immendorf Castle in 1945.

  • Gustav Klimt - Die Philosophie (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Öst. Volkshochschularchiv)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Knowledge opens your eyes

    His representation of Philosophy shows the victory of light over darkness. Klimt painted nude figures that pile up on the left edge of the canvas because of the lack of depth; a characteristic of modern art. They float through life and contort in despair with their eyes closed. Knowledge, at the bottom of the work, has her's wide open.

  • Gustav Klimt - Adele Bloch-Bauer I (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Golden age

    Klimt's famous golden period begins with the "Beethoven Frieze" and reaches its peek with "The Kiss" and "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I" (shown here). The latter is inspired by the Byzantine mosaic of Empress Theodora (A.D. 547) in the Church of San Vitale. Stolen by the Nazis in 1941, the painting was returned to the Bloch-Bauer heirs in 2006 and sold for a record sum that same year.

  • Gustav Klimt - The Kiss (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The Kiss

    Flatness creeps into modern art to emphasize the characteristics and materials of the medium. Art shows its truth instead of creating an optical illusion. By adding gold to his paintings, Klimt wrapped his figures around in an aura of spirituality. This period is characterized by a mixture of expressionism and rich ornamentation.

  • Gustav Klimt - Reclining Nude Lying on Her Stomach and Facing Right (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The art of the line

    Klimt studied the human form through hundreds of sketches. He drew mostly women of different shapes, and ages in multiple poses. His sensuous lines dig into the soul of the model, and have a similar effect to literature's stream of consciousness. Through form stripped to its bare minimum, Klimt opens a window into the human psyche.

  • Gustav Klimt - Death and Life (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Leopold Museum Vienna)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The inner world

    Even though the subject of life and death has been depicted many times throughout history, Klimt managed to make it modern. In "Death and Life," death looks menacingly towards the stream of the living who float in a dream of color. As many artists of his time, Klimt has a particular interest in the inner world.

    Author: Cristina Esguerra


  • police officers standing next to painting which was found inside a gallery's wall (picture-alliance/AP/National Polizia di Stato)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The mystery of the 'Portrait of a Lady'

    A painting that had vanished in 1997 appears to have been discovered in the walls of the very gallery it was stolen from. The painting's disappearance has been one of the art world's biggest mysteries. The authenticity of the work that resurfaced is now being determined by authorities. "Portrait of a Lady" is a later work by the Austrian Art Nouveau master.

  • Gustav Klimt - Seated Young Girl (picture alliance/akg-images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    A master of detail

    Fourteen-year-old Gustav Klimt entered the Vienna School of Arts and Crafts in 1876, and perfected the classical style of painting. He was a gifted draftsman able to depict details with photo-like precision. As a portraitist he captured the soul of the sitter.

  • Hermesvilla (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Wien Museum)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Style of Vienna's Ringstrasse

    Among his first commissions were the murals of Vienna's Burgtheater. In 1886, working as the group called the "Company of Artists," Gustav Klimt, his brother Ernst Klimt and Franz Matsch painted emblematic scenes of theater history on the staircase hall and ceiling of the building. In 1888, Emperor Franz Joseph bestowed them with the Golden Cross of Merit.

  • Anton Stark, Gustav Klimt, Kolo Moser, Adolf Boehm, Maximilian Lenz, Ernst Stoehr, Wilhelm List, Emil Orlik, Maximilian Kurzweil, Leopold Stolba, Carl Moll, Rudolf Bacher. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    'To every age its art. To every art its freedom'

    In 1887 Klimt became the first president of the Vienna Secession movement. The group of artists — among them the renowned architect Joseph Hoffmann — aimed to create a new style that broke away from tradition and democratized art. The arts were to unite to bring beauty into everyday life.

  • Gustav Klimt - Medicine -ceiling of the University of Vienna (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Öst. Volkshochschularchiv)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    A break from the old

    In 1894 Klimt was asked to paint three murals for the ceiling of the University of Vienna. Instead of painting historical allegories of medicine, philosophy and jurisprudence, the artist broke away from tradition and created dream-like scenes of sensuous nudes floating in a void. The painting above represents Medicine. All three works burned in the fire of Immendorf Castle in 1945.

  • Gustav Klimt - Die Philosophie (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Öst. Volkshochschularchiv)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Knowledge opens your eyes

    His representation of Philosophy shows the victory of light over darkness. Klimt painted nude figures that pile up on the left edge of the canvas because of the lack of depth; a characteristic of modern art. They float through life and contort in despair with their eyes closed. Knowledge, at the bottom of the work, has her's wide open.

  • Gustav Klimt - Adele Bloch-Bauer I (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    Golden age

    Klimt's famous golden period begins with the "Beethoven Frieze" and reaches its peek with "The Kiss" and "Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I" (shown here). The latter is inspired by the Byzantine mosaic of Empress Theodora (A.D. 547) in the Church of San Vitale. Stolen by the Nazis in 1941, the painting was returned to the Bloch-Bauer heirs in 2006 and sold for a record sum that same year.

  • Gustav Klimt - The Kiss (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The Kiss

    Flatness creeps into modern art to emphasize the characteristics and materials of the medium. Art shows its truth instead of creating an optical illusion. By adding gold to his paintings, Klimt wrapped his figures around in an aura of spirituality. This period is characterized by a mixture of expressionism and rich ornamentation.

  • Gustav Klimt - Reclining Nude Lying on Her Stomach and Facing Right (picture-alliance/Heritage Images/Fine Art Images)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The art of the line

    Klimt studied the human form through hundreds of sketches. He drew mostly women of different shapes, and ages in multiple poses. His sensuous lines dig into the soul of the model, and have a similar effect to literature's stream of consciousness. Through form stripped to its bare minimum, Klimt opens a window into the human psyche.

  • Gustav Klimt - Death and Life (picture alliance/IMAGNO/Leopold Museum Vienna)

    Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

    The inner world

    Even though the subject of life and death has been depicted many times throughout history, Klimt managed to make it modern. In "Death and Life," death looks menacingly towards the stream of the living who float in a dream of color. As many artists of his time, Klimt has a particular interest in the inner world.

    Author: Cristina Esguerra


Austrian artist Gustav Klimt's Portrait of a Lady, a painting that was stolen in 1997, appears to have been hiding ever since in the walls of the Italian gallery from which it was taken, officials said on Wednesday.

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi modern art gallery in the northern city of Piacenza discovered a hidden niche protected by a metal panel while clearing ivy around the building. In the cavity was a plastic rubbish bag containing the artwork.

The gallery staff was immediately alerted: "I was returning from my lunch break and they called me, 'Come, there's an artwork here,'" gallery worker Dario Gallinari told German press agency dpa on Wednesday. "I thought it was a prank."

Gallinari said he immediately recognized it as the missing Klimt. "I have an expert eye," he added.

With shaking hands, he took the picture to the gallery's head of security, and the police was called. Gallinari said the artwork appeared "in excellent condition, with no missing parts."

Police inspect the space where an artwork was found (picture-alliance/dpa/National Polizia di Stato)

The painting spent 22 years tucked away in a wall, close to the ground and vegetation, yet appears to be in excellent condition

The painting is now in police custody for further checks. According to Gallinari, there are "good chances" of its authenticity being confirmed.

Klimt's Portrait of a Lady was painted in 1916-17 and is currently valued at €60 million ($66 million).

It is considered particularly important since, shortly before its disappearance, an art student discovered that it had been painted over another work previously believed lost — a portrait of a young lady that had not been seen since 1912 — making it the only "double" Klimt known to the art world.

When the painting vanished in February 1997, police said they believed thieves had used a fishing line to hook the masterpiece off the wall and haul it up through an open skylight to the gallery roof where the frame was discarded.

Adding to the mystery, a skilled forgery of the painting, wrapped up and posted to a disgraced politician, was seized by authorities a month later.

  • Dresden's Green Vault (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Kahnert)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Breaking into one of the world's oldest museums

    The Green Vault in Dresden's Royal Palace is one of the most famous treasure chambers of Europe. Early in the morning of November 25, burglars broke into the museum and stole three sets of jewelry from the early 18th century. The works made up of diamond, ruby and emerald gems are seen as "priceless." German newspaper Bild called it "probably the biggest art theft since World War II."

  • Mona Lisa theft 1911 (picture alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    When Mona Lisa's smile disappeared

    The world's most famous portrait, Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," was stolen in 1911. A young Italian named Vincenzo Peruggia took the painting from the Louvre in Paris. Dressed as a member of the museum staff, he was able to hide the relatively small painting under his work coat. It reappeared in 1913 after an art dealer alerted the police.

  • Jacques III de Gheyn, Rembrandt (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    The world's most frequently stolen painting

    Rembrandt's portrait of "Jacques III de Gheyn" wasn't stolen from Britain's Dulwich Picture Gallery just once, but four times, namely in 1966, 1973, 1981 and 1986. That's why it came to be nicknamed the "Takeaway Rembrandt." Fortunately the painting has been recovered after each theft.

  • Johannes Vermeer, Concert (Gemeinfrei)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Art robbery in Boston remains a mystery

    The burglary of 13 paintings from the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum stirred international attention in 1990. Two men disguised as policemen broke into the building and removed the paintings, among them Edouard Manet's "Chez Tortoni" and Jan Vermeer's "Concert" (pictured). The empty picture frames are still hanging on the walls.

  • Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Van Weel)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Spectacular Van Gogh theft

    In 1991, a man managed to lock himself into a bathroom in the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam — unnoticed. With the help of a warden, he removed a total of 20 paintings, among them the Dutch painter's "Self portrait with Easel." However, police were able to recover the works from the getaway car just one hour later. The thieves were caught a few months later.

  • Drumlanrig Castle (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Da Vinci disappeared for years

    "Madonna of the Yarnwinder" by Leonardo da Vinci, valued at €70 million ($76 million), was stolen from a Scottish castle in 2003. Two thieves who entered an exhibition as tourists overpowered the security guard at Drumlanrig Castle and fled with the precious artwork. It remained lost for years until it was discovered during a raid in Glasgow in 2007.

  • Norway Munch's The Scream and Madonna (picture-alliance/dpa/Munch Museum Oslo)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Armed assault on the Munch Museum

    Two paintings by expressionist Edvard Munch, "The Scream" and "Madonna," were stolen in Oslo in 2004. Two armed robbers invaded the Munch Museum and, witnessed by numerous visitors, ripped the paintings from the wall. Police were able to retrieve the two famous paintings. However, "The Scream" was damaged so badly during the incident that it could never be fully restored.

  • Frace Claude Monet, Poppy Field Near Vétheuil (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Europe's biggest art burglary

    In 2008, armed thieves pilfered four paintings amounting to a total value of 180 million Swiss francs (€156 million, $182 million) from the collection Bührle in Zurich. "The Boy in the Red Vest" by Paul Cézanne, "Ludovic Lepic and His Daughters" by Edgar Degas, "Blossoming Chestnut Branches" by Vincent van Gogh, and "Poppy Field Near Vétheuil" by Claude Monet (pictured) all resurfaced later on.

  • Big Maple Leaf coin (picture-alliance/dpa/F.May)

    The most spectacular art robberies in history

    Theft of a 100-kilo gold coin in Berlin

    In March 2017, a huge gold coin weighing 100 kilos was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum. Just its sheer material value alone amounts to four million dollars. It is believed that the thieves found their way into the building through a window. The "Big Maple Leaf" coin originated in Canada. It is 53 cm high and 3 cm thick. On the front side, it bears an image of Queen Elizabeth II.

    Author: Ines Eisele (ad)


eg/db (dpa, Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Gold toilet stolen from Britain's Blenheim Palace

A gang has stolen a solid gold, fully functional toilet from an art exhibit at Britain's Blenheim Palace. The artwork, dubbed America, was once offered on loan to US President Donald Trump. (14.09.2019)  

Art theft: 'There is always a risk for museums'

Stolen art is not alien to Düsseldorf professor Ulli Seegers, who used to run the German branch of the Art Loss Register. How does she assess the chances of recovering the stolen jewels from Dresden's Green Vault? (03.12.2019)  

Germany: Library returns books stolen by Nazis to Freemasons

The Bavarian State Library has returned over 200 books stolen from Freemasons by the Nazis over 80 years ago. The library said it is facing up to the responsibility of its cooperation with the Nazi party. (04.12.2019)  

Watercolor stolen by Nazis returned to original museum

Another piece of the infamous Gurlitt trove is being returned to its original home. An early 20th-century work by German expressionist Christian Rohlfs is headed back to the Kunstmuseum Moritzburg in Halle. (04.12.2019)  

Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

As a stolen Klimt painting has resurfaced, here's more on how the artist revolutionized Austria's classical style of painting in the late 18th century by breaking away from the old and paving the way for modernity. (12.12.2019)  

The most spectacular art robberies in history

Armed up to their teeth, or disguised as policemen — time and again, thieves have pilfered valuable art objects and paintings. Now one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Germany has been robbed. (25.11.2019)  

Related content

Bildergalerie Porträt von Adele Block-Bauer I von Gustav Klimt

Gustav Klimt, a modern artist 12.12.2019

As a stolen Klimt painting has resurfaced, here's more on how the artist revolutionized Austria's classical style of painting in the late 18th century by breaking away from the old and paving the way for modernity.

Juwelengarnituren des Grünen Gewölbes

Art theft: 'There is always a risk for museums' 03.12.2019

Stolen art is not alien to Düsseldorf professor Ulli Seegers, who used to run the German branch of the Art Loss Register. How does she assess the chances of recovering the stolen jewels from Dresden's Green Vault?

Deutschland Grünes Gewölbe Dresden

The most spectacular art robberies in history 25.11.2019

Armed up to their teeth, or disguised as policemen — time and again, thieves have pilfered valuable art objects and paintings. Now one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Germany has been robbed.

Advertisement

Film

Deutschland Ausstellung l DFF Deutsches Filminstitut Filmmuseum - Maximilian Schell (DFF/Nachlass Maximilian Schell)

How Maximilian Schell became a world star

The Austrian-born Swiss actor won an Oscar for his role in the 1961 US film "Judgment at Nuremberg." An exhibition in Frankfurt now explores the legacy of Maximilian Schell. A look back at an outstanding career.  

Books

Schweden Stockholm Nobelpreis Literatur 2018 Autorin Olga Tokarczuk (Imago Images/BE&W/B. Donat)

Nobel Literature Prize winners since 2000

The Nobel Prize in Literature remains one of the highest accolades for writers. From sarcastic Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek to Turkey's first winner Orhan Pamuk, here's a look back at the laureates since 2000.  

TOP STORIES

Kölner Philharmonie Marc Romboy (DW/S. Sanderson)

Techno meets Bach: DJ Marc Romboy

Fans worldwide dance to his music. Now DJ Marc Romboy turns to an old master. Techno meets Bach.  

Arts

Bildergalerie Porträt von Adele Block-Bauer I von Gustav Klimt (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Gustav Klimt, a modern artist

As a stolen Klimt painting has resurfaced, here's more on how the artist revolutionized Austria's classical style of painting in the late 18th century by breaking away from the old and paving the way for modernity.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  