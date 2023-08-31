Over 40 feared dead in east Congo amid anti-UN protest

A crackdown on anti-UN protests resulted in more than three dozen deaths. The army also said 160 people had been detained.

Clashes in Congo between armed forces and members of a religious sect protesting Western organizations' presence in the country have resulted in dozens of deaths, local officials reported Thursday.

Congo's army violently broke up a protest in the city of Goma. Demonstrators were venting their anger against the United Nations peacekeeping operation and other foreign organizations after footage of an attack on a policeman circulated on social media.

On Thursday, protesters accused the army of firing indiscriminately at civilians. The army said 160 people were arrested amid the unrest.

Mayor banned protest

A United Nations source told Reuters news agency there were "credible" allegations of more than 50 fatalities after soldiers blocked protesters who had gathered at a church before the demo got underway.

Goma Mayor Faustin Napenda Kapend banned the protest on August 23 shortly after it was announced.

Security and defense forces had gathered at major intersections when violence broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

