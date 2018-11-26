 Original spiral staircase section of Paris′ Eiffel Tower auctioned | News | DW | 28.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Original spiral staircase section of Paris' Eiffel Tower auctioned

Part of the staircase connecting the 2nd and 3rd floors of France's skyline landmark has reached three times the predicted price in a Paris auction. Other parts of the massive iron stairs are scattered across the world.

Steps from the Eiffel tower

Many tourists take home Eiffel Tower miniatures after visiting the iconic Paris landmark, but one auction bidder took home a 900-kilo (1,984 pounds) piece of the original tower on Tuesday, auction house Artcurial said.

A section of spiral staircase that had connected the top two floors of the of the 129-year-old tower was sold to an unidentified buyer from the Middle East for €169,000 ($190,885), three times the initial estimate.

Made of iron, the section's 25 steps measure 4.3 meters (14 feet) in height. It had been part of the original tower designed by engineer Gustave Eiffel and completed in 1889, but had been cut out in 1983 in order to install an elevator between the two floors. After removal, the staircase was dismantled into various sections.

People with umbrellas walk in front of the Eiffel tower (picture alliance/robertharding/M. Parry)

The Eiffel Tower was built from 1886-1889 for the World's Fair in Paris. It attracts millions of visitors per year.

Other staircases sections can be found in the Yoishii Foundation gardens, Disneyland in Florida and near the Statue of Liberty in New York City, which had been a gift from France to the US.

The staircase section auctioned off on Tuesday had been part of a private collection in Canada. Prior to its auction, the piece had spent 20 days on exhibit in Artcurial's courtyard on the Champs-Elysees, Paris' main boulevard.

Another section of the original tower fetched €523,800 in 2016 — ten times its estimated sale price.

The Eiffel Tower, also known as the Iron Lady ("Dame de Fer") is the most-visited paid monument in the world.

Watch video 04:47
Now live
04:47 mins.

Europe's famous landmarks: the Eiffel Tower

cmb/jm (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dinosaur auctioned in Paris' Eiffel Tower on eve of Jurassic Park release

A 150-million-year-old dinosaur skeleton was auctioned on Monday at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The nearly 9-meter-long flesh-eater was mounted on the tower's first floor and sold for €2 million. (04.06.2018)  

Eiffel Tower to reopen after strike over long queues

The Eiffel Tower - closed to visitors since Wednesday afternoon - is to reopen on Friday after workers went on strike over unacceptably long queues at the Paris landmark. (02.08.2018)  

Eiffel Tower to mark 300 millionth visitor

The Eiffel Tower will be alive with music on Thursday as it celebrates the 300 millionth visitor to the Paris landmark since it opened in 1889. (28.09.2017)  

Security fence around Eiffel Tower built to stop terrorists

The 3-meter-high glass and metal barrier is both bulletproof and strong enough to stop a truck on a suicide mission. France remains on a state of high alert since a series of terror attacks in 2015 left hundreds dead. (16.06.2018)  

A weekend in Paris

Stroll through the French capital and see just enough sights to leave yourself time to enjoy the French way of life: ten suggestions for an journey of discovery through the city on the Seine. (28.08.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Artcurial Description of Eiffel Tower Staircase for auction (in French)

Artcurial Description of Eiffel Tower Staircase for auction (in French)

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe's famous landmarks: the Eiffel Tower  

Related content

Yellow vest protests in Paris descend into chaos 25.11.2018

Central Paris continued to burn after days of mass rallies against fuel tax hikes turned violent. Dozens of protestors were arrested during clashes with the police.

Sotheby's, New York Versteigerung Marie Antoinette Schmuck

Marie Antoinette jewels fetch millions at 'record' auction 15.11.2018

A treasure trove of jewelry from the Bourbon-Parma royal family — including pieces once owned Marie Antoinette — blew past pre-auction estimates. The French queen's pearl and diamond pendant sold for $36 million alone.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 