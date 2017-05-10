Online dating is the practice of looking for a partner on the internet, typically through an online dating service.

Online dating sites offer romance-seeking individuals the chance to find and meet a potential partner. Members take a personality test which defines their preferences, age, location and other parameters. Then this data is matched against those of potential suitors. An algorithm sifts through all the suitors' profiles, searching for possible matches. The platforms offer a wide variety of messaging services so that members can plan their actual date in real life. This is a collection of DW's content on online dating.