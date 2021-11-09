Visit the new DW website

Olympic Games

The modern Olympic Games are the world's main international, multi-discipline sports events, in which thousands of athletes from more than 200 nations participate in a variety of competitions.

The Olympic Games are held every four years. The Summer and Winter Games take place two years apart: The 2014 Winter Games took place in Sochi, Russia. The next Summer Games will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016. This page collates recent DW content concerning the Olympics.

Kanu: Olympia, Kajak-Vierer, 500 m, Herren, Finale im Sea Forest Waterway. Kajak-Vierer aus Deutschland mit Tom Liebscher jubelt über Gold. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

How Germany hopes to win more Olympic medals again 09.11.2021

With Germans winning fewer medals at the Olympics, the country's Olympic sports body, the DOSB, is looking to encourage youngsters to get more active. Political support will be required if the DOSB is to be successful.
FILE - In this July 6, 2016, file photo, Oscar Pistorius, center, arrives at the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, for a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in his home on Valentine's Day 2013. The State is again challenging a ruling by Judge Thokozile Masipa against Pistorius in the High Court in Johannesburg, Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed, File)

Paralympian Oscar Pistorius up for parole 09.11.2021

Olympic champion Oscar Pistorius is being considered for parole six years after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya celebrates as she crosses the finish line giving her the win ofthe Women's division of the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 07, 2021 in New York City. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

Peres Jepchirchir makes history after New York City marathon win 07.11.2021

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir became the first reigning Olympic champion to win the New York marathon in the same year. Jepchirchir's victory is just the latest in a career growing in impressive achievements.
(211107) -- BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Tourists visit the Palace Museum in snow in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China's first snowstorm of winter arrives early — in pictures 07.11.2021

Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has been hit by freezing temperatures and early snowfall, sparking highway closures and flight and train cancellations.
ARCHIV - 29.12.2017, China, Zhangjiakou, Olympia: ein Mann geht an einer Aufsteller mit dem Logo der Olympischen Winterspiele 2022 Peking vorbei. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Auf dem Weg nach Peking 2022: Wirtschaftlich vor, politisch zurück?» vom 23.02.2018) Foto: ---/Kyodo/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing: 100 days to go 27.10.2021

The 2022 Winter Olympics in China's capital will be a special Games, partly as a result of the pandemic. Much talk is of human rights, environmental damage and espionage rather than skis, bobsleighs and snowboards.
Kenyan athletes and mourners throw flowers towards the coffin in memory of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop during her funeral service at Kapnyamisa village, Nandi county, Kenya October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Agnes Tirop: Murdered Olympic runner buried in Kenya 23.10.2021

Hundreds of people gathered to bid farewell to Agnes Tirop, who was found dead 10 days ago. The athlete had represented Kenya in the Tokyo Olympics.
TOPSHOT - Communist Party Secretary of Beijing, Cai Qi, lights the cauldron during the Olympic flame welcoming ceremony ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in the lobby of the Olympic Tower in Beijing on October 20, 2021. (Photo by Noel Celis / AFP) (Photo by NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

China: Olympic flame received amid boycott calls 20.10.2021

Security was tight at the airport as Chinese officials accepted the Olympic torch ahead of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. Activists have called for politicians and athletes to boycott the games over rights abuses.
Spectators wave combined Korean flags, at right, as members of the North Korean delegation wave flags, at left, at the women's slalom at Yongpyong alpine center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) |

COVID-19: North Korea's withdrawal from international sport a lost opportunity to engage with the world 20.10.2021

It's unclear if COVID was the main reason North Korea withdrew from the Olympics and the World Cup. What is clear is that, without sport, Pyongyang has lost the most visible vehicle with which to engage with the world.
Young slim woman in sports outfit holds apple with measure tape nutrition vitamins diet || Modellfreigabe vorhanden

Eating disorders in sports: When being lightweight becomes a serious problem 18.10.2021

Norway's ski jumping star Maren Lundby has fueled the discussion about deliberate starvation in competitive sports. Experts warn of the danger of slipping into a dangerous eating disorder.
(171215) -- BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2017 () -- The emblem of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is unveiled during the enblem launch ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Bejing, capital of China, Dec. 15, 2017. (/Ju Huanzong)

Beijing 2022 COVID-19 measures: 'bubble' system for athletes and no overseas fans 30.09.2021

As the Winter Olympics and Paralympics edge closer, the world is still managing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Ahead of the Games in Beijing, organizers have presented their COVID-19 countermeasures.
PV Sindu of Hyderabad Hunters in action against Beiwen Zhang of Awadhe Warriors .PV Sindhu lost to Beiwen Zang by 13-15,8-15. (Photo by Varun Kumar Mukhia/Pacific Press)

PV Sindhu: Meet India's most celebrated female athlete 23.09.2021

India's badminton star PV Sindhu is the reigning world champion in women's singles, as well the country's first female double Olympic medalist. Sindhu talks to DW Asia about her journey, women's rights and her future dreams.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bz_tbuOHuaB/

Algerian judoka banned for 10 years after Olympic boycott 14.09.2021

Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics to avoid competing against an Israeli opponent. The International Judo Federation (IJF) has now suspended the Algerian and his coach for 10 years.
Team USA’s Kendall Gretsch won the gold medal in triathlon competition August 29, 2021 at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Photo by Mark Reis

Next stop, Beijing 2022: Quick turnaround for multisport Tokyo Olympians 13.09.2021

Multisport athletes who compete at both Summer and Winter Olympics face a new challenge. Due to the one-year delay of Tokyo 2020, they have only a few months to prepare for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.
Die syrische Siebenkämpferin Ghada Shouaa

Ghada Shouaa: An Olympic gold medalist stripped of her glory 07.09.2021

Heptathlete Ghada Shouaa won Syria's only Olympic gold medal. She says the treatment she received after her 1996 triumph at the Atlanta Games didn't reflect her feat and this remains a deterrent for female Arab athletes.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to media at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on September 3, 2021. PM Suga decided not to run for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidential election. PM Suga will resign prime minister as his term of office expires at the end of this month. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

Japan's Suga won't run in leadership race, opening door for new PM 03.09.2021

With his popularity in freefall, Yoshihide Suga has said he will not enter a race for party leadership key to determining Japan's next prime minister. Markets have responded positively to the prospect of a new leader.

Boxer Samuel Takyi becomes Ghanaian hero 01.09.2021

Samuel Takyi made history by winning Ghana's first Olympic medal in 30 years. But more importantly, his success has given young Ghanaian boxers something to aim for - and believe in!
