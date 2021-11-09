The modern Olympic Games are the world's main international, multi-discipline sports events, in which thousands of athletes from more than 200 nations participate in a variety of competitions.

The Olympic Games are held every four years. The Summer and Winter Games take place two years apart: The 2014 Winter Games took place in Sochi, Russia. The next Summer Games will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016. This page collates recent DW content concerning the Olympics.