OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)

The OECD is an international economic organization of 34 countries, which regularly publishes reports analyzing and comparing economic policies of its member nations.

The organization was founded in 1961 with the aim to stimulate economic growth and world trade as a forum "committed to democracy and the market economy." The OECD's headquarters are at the Château de la Muette in Paris, France; its current secretary-general is José Ángel Gurría, formerly a Mexican cabinet minister.