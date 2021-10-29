Visit the new DW website

OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development)

The OECD is an international economic organization of 34 countries, which regularly publishes reports analyzing and comparing economic policies of its member nations.

The organization was founded in 1961 with the aim to stimulate economic growth and world trade as a forum "committed to democracy and the market economy." The OECD's headquarters are at the Château de la Muette in Paris, France; its current secretary-general is José Ángel Gurría, formerly a Mexican cabinet minister. DW content with the keyword "OECD" is collated here.

Why African nations doubt OECD tax plan 29.10.2021

Global minimum tax is supposed to bring tax justice. But less than half of African countries are on board. Kenya and Nigeria have backed out amid uncertainty over how much it would benefit poor countries.
US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Britain have agreed to withdraw digital services taxes on US tech giants in 2023, while the US will drop retaliatory punitive tariffs.
World leaders hail agreement on global corporate tax rate 08.10.2021

Most countries have now signed up to a historic deal to ensure a minimum 15% corporate tax rate. Only four smaller economies are still holding back.
Ireland agrees to increase corporate tax rate to 15% 07.10.2021

The country has finally dropped its opposition to a global tax reform brokered by the OECD in July. The revised corporate tax rate will only apply to large multinational companies
Rich nations failing to meet climate funding goal: OECD 17.09.2021

Wealthy countries are coming under pressure to deliver on an unmet yearly pledge to help poorer countries deal with the impacts of climate change.
Ireland: Government set to abandon 12.5% tax rate, report 14.07.2021

Ireland has long been seen as an outlier on corporation tax, particularly in the European Union. But suggestions it is willing to increase its rate comes as pressure mounts on Dublin to fall in line with G7 proposals.
DW Business – Europe & America 09.07.2021

Global Corporate Tax - Solar Electric Car - Vacation Flip-Flop
DW Business – Africa

DW Business – Africa 09.07.2021

Global Corporate Tax - Africa's Vertical Farms - Vacation Flip-Flop
Global tax reform tops G20 meeting in Venice 09.07.2021

Global corporate tax reform is at the top of the agenda as finance ministers and central bankers from the world's advanced economies are meeting in person to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.
G20: Finance ministers meet to discuss global tax reform 09.07.2021

The world's largest economies will plan how to push ahead with the proposal to set a minimum corporate tax rate. Some countries are still withholding their support.

OECD projects world economy could bounce back by 2023 08.07.2021

While the COVID-19 pandemic eases in some parts of the world, global unemployment remains stagnant. The pandemic hit many hard and full recovery will take time.

Opinion: The global tax revolution is coming 03.07.2021

One hundred and thirty countries have reached an agreement on implementing a better system of taxation, under the aegis of the OECD. This could be real, historic progress, says Bernd Riegert.

OECD agrees global minimum corporate tax 02.07.2021

Some 130 countries have agreed to a 15% global minimum tax on the profits of big corporations. The new tax regime is scheduled to kick off in 2023 and will raise about $150 billion annually for state coffers.
Germany, US hail global minimum corporate tax deal 01.07.2021

More than 130 countries have signed up to an accord brokered by the OECD. But Ireland and eight other countries refused to back the agreement.
New Australian OECD chief must walk the climate talk 31.05.2021

Climate activists are dismayed at the appointment of Mathias Cormann, who has had a history of blocking climate action. The former Australian finance minister will be hoping to assuage their concerns.
