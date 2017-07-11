North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, has announced his resignation. His exit comes after the ruling party's defeat in local elections.
His exit from office comes after his party, tthe Social Democrats, suffered losses in local elections.
Zaev said at a press conference, "I take responsibility for these developments. I resign from the post of prime minister and party president."
This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.
ar/aw (AP, Reuters)