 North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns | News | DW | 31.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Macedonia Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigns

The prime minister of North Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, has announced his resignation. His exit comes after the ruling party's defeat in local elections.

File photo of Zoran Zaev

Zoran Zaev's Social Democrats did poorly in recent elections

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of North Macedonia, announced his resignation on Sunday night.

His exit from office comes after his party, tthe Social Democrats, suffered losses in local elections.

Zaev said at a press conference, "I take responsibility for these developments. I resign from the post of prime minister and party president." 

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

ar/aw (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement