 North Korea describes US impounding of vessel as ′robbery′ | News | DW | 14.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

North Korea describes US impounding of vessel as 'robbery'

North Korea has reacted sternly to last week's announcement that one of its cargo ships had been seized by the US. The seizure was described as "robbery" and against the spirit of recent top-level summits.

USA beschlagnahmen nordkoreanisches Schiff - Wise Honest (picture-alliance/dpa/US-Justizministerium)

North Korea on Tuesday denounced the impounding of one of its cargo ships as "unlawful robbery" and demanded the United States return the vessel without delay.

In a statement from the North Korean foreign ministry, it said: "The United States carried out an illegal act of robbery by seizing our cargo ship citing UN Security Council sanctions resolutions."

Relations between the two nations had initially thawed following a summit agreement between Trump and Kim Jong Un on June 12 last year. Kim and Trump had seemingly agreed to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and improved bilateral ties. However, this latest move was "a total denial of the fundamental spirit" of that meeting according to the statement.

In a thinly veiled threat, it added: "The US must realize the consequence of its gangster-like actions... and must return our ship without delay."

Despite last year's accord, a second Trump-Kim Jong Un meeting in February 2019 proved to be less fruitful as talks broke down without a deal.

North Korea was reacting to last week's announcement that the US Justice Department had seized a vessel accusing it of illicit coal shipments. The ship, known as the "Wise Honest", had initially been detained by Indonesian officials in April 2018 but has since been impounded by the US and taken to American Samoa.

North Korea is banned from exporting coal under United Nations sanctions in 2017. Experts believe coal and other mineral exports help finance its weapons industry.

Last week weapons testing resumed on the peninsula with the firing of two short-range missiles in what was the second round of tests in a week.

Silk/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)

DW recommends

North Korea fires short-range missiles as US envoy visits the South

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on in its second test in under a week. The United States said it seized a North Korean cargo ship as tensions again mounted between the two countries. (09.05.2019)  

Donald Trump-Kim Jong Un summit: North Korea commits to 'complete denuclearization'

US President Donald Trump said shortly after the summit ended that he expects denuclearization to start "very, very quickly." Trump also committed the US to providing North Korea with "security guarantees." (12.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

No agreement reached at Trump-Kim summit  

Related content

Nordkorea Raketentest

North Korea: Kim Jong Un satisfied over weapons test 05.05.2019

Both Koreas have shied away from describing the weapons test as a "missile launch." Nonetheless, Kim Jong Un was reportedly very happy with his latest "projectile" launch into the Sea of Japan.

USA-Nordkorea Gipfel - Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un says US acted 'in bad faith' at Vietnam talks 26.04.2019

Russia's Vladimir Putin said he was ready to brief the US on his talks with Kim Jong Un in Russia. Before leaving Vladivostok, Kim accused the US of acting "in bad faith" at the failed Vietnam summit with Donald Trump.

Russland Wladiwostok - Kim Jong Un erreicht den Bahnhof in Wladiwostok

Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia for Putin summit 24.04.2019

North Korea's Kim Jong Un has travelled to Russia ahead of his talks with President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok. Amid stalled nuclear talks with the US, Kim is expected to seek diplomatic assistance from the Kremlin.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  