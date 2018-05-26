Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sir Norman Foster - one of the world’s leading architects.
British architect Norman Foster, born in Manchester in 1935, has made a global name for himself through innovative design such as the glass dome on the Reichstag building in Berlin, the Hearst Tower in New York and the Millennium Bridge in London. The star architect has won several awards, including the Pritzker Prize for architecture. This page collates DW content on the architect.