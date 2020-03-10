Nicknamed the "Godmother of Punk," the German singer, songwriter and actress Nina Hagen is renowned for her iconic, unconventional appearance and her theatrical vocals.

Born on March 11, 1955, in former East Germany as Catharina Hagen, she started acting in films with her mother, Eva-Maria Hagen. Her first hit came with the single "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen," recorded with the band Automobil in 1974. She left East Germany in 1976, following her stepfather Wolf Biermann whose citizenship had been withdrawn. Her self-titled debut album from 1978 established her fame. Several other albums would follow. Her unique, colorful and expressive style made her a prominent artist of the punk and new wave movements of the 1970s and early 1980s.