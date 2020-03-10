Visit the new DW website

Nina Hagen

Nicknamed the "Godmother of Punk," the German singer, songwriter and actress Nina Hagen is renowned for her iconic, unconventional appearance and her theatrical vocals.

Born on March 11, 1955, in former East Germany as Catharina Hagen, she started acting in films with her mother, Eva-Maria Hagen. Her first hit came with the single "Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen," recorded with the band Automobil in 1974. She left East Germany in 1976, following her stepfather Wolf Biermann whose citizenship had been withdrawn. Her self-titled debut album from 1978 established her fame. Several other albums would follow. Her unique, colorful and expressive style made her a prominent artist of the punk and new wave movements of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Godmother of punk: Nina Hagen turns 65 10.03.2020

Singer-songwriter, mother, activist, punk — Nina Hagen has many facets. Even at 65, the unique artist with the unconventional outfits continues to strut the very fine line between madness and genius.
10 Depeche Mode covers by famous singers or bands 17.03.2017

As Depeche Mode releases its 14th studio album, "Spirit," here's a look back at the bands and singers who've covered the cult group from the 80s.
Ranking: The Top 10 Singers from Germany 27.01.2017

In 1983 Nena became the poster girl for the German New Wave scene. But many other artists from Germany likewise stormed the international charts in recent decades. We proudly present: the top 10 singers from Germany.
How the punk movement was launched 40 years ago 20.09.2016

They were known for their colorful Mohawks and anti-establishment attitude. After the Sex Pistols played at London's 100 Club Punk Festival in 1976, the budding punk scene was thrust into the mainstream.
Who originally recorded “Power”? 30.10.2015

a) Celloween b) Yelloween c) Helloween Final Entries: 13th November 2015. All decisions are final. We're giving away a DVD by Herbert Grönemeyer and CDs by Blutengel, BTNG and Die Toten Hosen. The right answer to our quiz from 02.10.2015 was a) Nina Hagen. The winner is Elizabeth Rehlinger from the USA. Congratulations!
PopXport Quiz 02.10.2015

Take part in our quiz and win some fabulous CDs. We’ll play a cover version of a well-known German hit, and all you have to do is tell us who originally recorded the track. This week: who first sang “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen”? a) Nina Hagen b) Tina Hagen c) Lina Hagen
Award-winning: PopXport 25 Years Fall of the Wall 08.11.2014

The PopXport anniversary show on "25 Years Fall of the Wall" received a Silver Remi Award at the TV and Film Festival "World Fest" in Houston (USA). From the award-winning show “Music made in GDR".
Women, power, music - remembering The Rag Dolls 20.08.2013

The 1950s and 60s saw the emergence of the first all-female rock and beat groups. But, in Germany at least, commercial success largely eluded them. One veteran of the scene says not enough has changed since then.
Nina Hagen: "Mercy for Pussy Riot" 29.07.2012

German punk singer Nina Hagen has appealed to the Russian government to show "mercy" to members of punk band Pussy Riot. The three women stand trial in Moscow on Monday on charges of hooliganism.
Nina Hagen's hunt for 'truth and peace' 12.01.2012

Songstress Nina Hagen preaches for peace and power to the people on her latest album "Volksbeat" (Folk Beat). Civil rights songwriters and anti-establishment icons are among those who get a nod from the German singer.
Video: German Singer Udo Lindenberg Goes to Sea 12.05.2010

German rocker Lindenberg can't get enough of music on land; he's hit the high waters - giving a knock-out concert, along with other music heavy weights like Nina Hagen and Jan Delay, on the 'Rockliner.'
Mother of Punk Still Swinging 02.12.2004

German rocker Nina Hagen may have received a lifetime achievement award, but her career is far from over. The Mother of Punk is enjoying a rebirth of sorts, with a new film, album and fashion line.