  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Niger
GlobalizationNiger

Niger: Flight Through the Desert

32 minutes ago

Niger is a principal transit country for migrants. Now, the journey has become harder. That has less to do with the recent military putsch and more with laws enacted some years ago. A report completed before the military coup.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uo8v

In the desert of northern Niger, thousands of people are struggling to survive. They’ve been deported from Algeria, some even tortured there. Now, they’re trying to make their way to the larger oasis town of Agadez, which has been turned into a bottleneck on the road to Europe. The situation here has been steadily deteriorating since 2015. The European Union worked out a deal with Niger’s government that included generous aid funding. In return, migrants were to be prevented from heading north from Agadez. Since then, deportations have been on the increase, while de facto criminalizing the migration itself has only exacerbated security problems for the entire region. Michele Cattani met and talked with migrants on their way through the desert and witnessed the situation in Agadez. A Report by Michele Cattani

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

Go to show Reporter
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bridge over blue water

Ukraine updates: Ukrainian drone damages Russian oil tanker

Conflicts12 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Supporters of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum hold up a framed photograph of him

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Niger coup: How ordinary people are paying the price

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The top of the Victoria Mansion in Karachi

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Pakistan: What's left of Jewish architecture in Karachi?

Arts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke having powder applied to his upper lip in preparation of a TV interview

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

AfD: German voters shift toward far right

Politics24 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up placards during a demonstration against violence against women in Sofia, Bulgaria, July 31, 2023

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Bulgaria: Mass protests highlight violence against women

Law and Justice21 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food SecurityAugust 3, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage