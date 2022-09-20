Nicole Frölich

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
I’m a journalist, a feminist and an explorer. What I do, I do with passion. I’m no fan of small talk — let’s have a conversation about what really matters!
Born in:
Eschwege, Germany
Languages:
English, German, Spanish, Catalan, rusty French and Dutch
Degrees/Journalistic experience:
M.A. in Journalism by the Autonomous University of Barcelona
With DW since:
2011
Favorite quote:
“There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.” (Kofi Annan)
My personal heroes:
All the trailblazers, visionaries and activists fighting for full gender equality around the globe
What do I strive to be as a journalist?
As a journalist, I strive to be the person holding the megaphone for those whose voices are usually overheard or deliberately silenced. I firmly believe in the power of communication to build bridges and bring people together. Every day I go to work, I seek to make sense of the world and what makes it go around — first and foremost for our viewers — but also for myself.
7 famous people — dead or alive — I’d like to share a meal with