 Nicole Frölich | The Day - News in Review | DW | 20.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

The Day

Nicole Frölich

I’m a journalist, a feminist and an explorer. What I do, I do with passion. I’m no fan of small talk — let’s have a conversation about what really matters!

DW The Day Moderatorin Nicole Frölich (Artikelbild)

Born in:
Eschwege, Germany

Languages:
English, German, Spanish, Catalan, rusty French and Dutch

Degrees/Journalistic experience:
M.A. in Journalism by the Autonomous University of Barcelona

With DW since:
2011

Favorite quote:
“There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.” (Kofi Annan)

My personal heroes:
All the trailblazers, visionaries and activists fighting for full gender equality around the globe

What do I strive to be as a journalist?
As a journalist, I strive to be the person holding the megaphone for those whose voices are usually overheard or deliberately silenced. I firmly believe in the power of communication to build bridges and bring people together. Every day I go to work, I seek to make sense of the world and what makes it go around — first and foremost for our viewers — but also for myself.


7 famous people — dead or alive — I’d like to share a meal with

  • US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  • Writer, filmmaker and activist Susan Sontag
  • Nobel Peace Price Laureate Nadia Murat
  • Executive director of UN Women and Under-Secretary General of the UN, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
  • Writer and WWII veteran Harry Leslie Smith
  • Journalist Christiane Amanpour
  • Photojournalist Anja Niedringhaus

Related content

container Nicole Frölich

container Nicole Frölich 20.09.2022

DW The Day Moderatorin Nicole Frölich (Artikelbild)

The Day with Nicole Frölich: Queen Elizabeth farewelled, 19 September 2022 19.09.2022

On Monday, hundreds of thousands of people descended on central London to bid farewell to Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Millions more around the world tuned in live. The Queen’s funeral was a day of spectacular pageantry and grand ceremony that marked the final chapter of the second Elizabethan era.

container Nicole Frölich

container Nicole Frölich 12.09.2022