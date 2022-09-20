Nicole Frölich

Born in:

Eschwege, Germany

Languages:

English, German, Spanish, Catalan, rusty French and Dutch

Degrees/Journalistic experience:

M.A. in Journalism by the Autonomous University of Barcelona

With DW since:

2011

Favorite quote:

“There is no tool for development more effective than the empowerment of women.” (Kofi Annan)

My personal heroes:

All the trailblazers, visionaries and activists fighting for full gender equality around the globe

What do I strive to be as a journalist?

As a journalist, I strive to be the person holding the megaphone for those whose voices are usually overheard or deliberately silenced. I firmly believe in the power of communication to build bridges and bring people together. Every day I go to work, I seek to make sense of the world and what makes it go around — first and foremost for our viewers — but also for myself.



7 famous people — dead or alive — I’d like to share a meal with