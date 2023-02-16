  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
Hundred people protest in the Obelisk of Guatemala City, Guatemala, on 19 July 2018, against the Government of Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.
Since massive street demonstrations erupted against Ortega’s rule in 2018, the president has used heavily armed paramilitary squads to thwart dissent and jailed all major opposition figuresImage: Esteban Biba/imago/Agencia EFE
PoliticsNicaragua

Nicaragua: 94 dissidents stripped of citizenship

39 minutes ago

A court under President Daniel Ortega has yanked the nationality of 94 Nicaraguans, claiming that they were "carrying out criminal acts" against the peace and independence of the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NY12

Nicaragua's government on Wednesday stripped the citizenship from 94 dissidents, according to a resolution read out by a judge.

The decision came after the government freed and expelled over 200 political prisoners to the United States last week in a surprise prisoner release.

Most of the freed prisoners were prominent critics of the government who were persecuted in President Daniel Ortega's clampdown on dissent in recent years. They were also stripped of their citizenship.

The chief of Managua's court of appeals, Ernesto Rodriguez Mejia, read Wednesday's resolution, declaring the 94 exiled dissidents to be "fugitives from justice."

"The accused executed and continue carrying out criminal acts to the detriment of peace, sovereignty, independence and self-determination of the Nicaraguan people," he said, adding that they fomented economic sabotage of the Ortega government by calling for boycotts.

"Due to these facts, the accused can no longer be considered Nicaraguan citizens," the judge added.

Who does the decision affect?

The action largely affects some exiled Nicaraguans, but also some still residing in the Central American country.

Sergio Ramirez, known to be the nation's most lauded living author who once held the post of vice president under Ortega, is among the dissidents.

The government also yanked the nationality of leading human rights activist Vilma Nunez, journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro and Catholic bishop Silvio Baez. 

"I am Nicaraguan by the grace of God... if they think they're going to bring me to my knees, they are tangled. Long live Nicaragua!" Alvaro Navarro, a journalist stripped of his citizenship, said in a tweet.

Since massive street demonstrations erupted against Ortega's rule in 2018, the president has used heavily armed paramilitary squads to thwart dissent and jailed all major opposition figures.

The Central America office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced its "alarm" over the move.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the new wave of violations of [human rights] and call on the state to immediately cease persecution and reprisal" against dissidents and human rights defenders, the office said in a statement on Twitter.

dvv/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Destroyed apartments in Dnipro after a Russian missile strike

Ukraine: Life after the tragedy of Dnipro

Politics18 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An oil refinery in Nigeria.

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Nigeria: Rich in oil but poor in refining

Business10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of young people holds up a sign which reads: Fridays for Future, Gilgit-Baltistan

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Pakistan: Climate activists pay a high price

Climate17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Almuth Schult in action for Germany

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Almuth Schult: Putting motherhood above the World Cup

Soccer20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Is Ukraine running out of ammunition?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage